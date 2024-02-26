Two great servants of Waikato Rugby, Brian Clarke (left) and Dennis Brown, have passed away. Photos / Photosport

It’s been a tough week in Waikato Rugby circles with two well-known servants of the game, Brian Edward Clarke and William “Dennis” Henry Dennis Brown, passing away.

One of Waikato Rugby’s famous five Clarke brothers, Waikato cap #531, Brian Clarke passed away on Saturday at the age of 87.

This came just days after the passing of Waikato #671 Brown at age 74.

As well as former Waikato Rugby representatives, the pair were both Waikato Rugby administrators out of Morrinsville’s Kereone Rugby and Sports Club.

“It is with sadness to inform our members that Dennis Brown “Brownie” passed away on the 19th of February. Kereone RSC thoughts go to Gaylene and family in this difficult time,” stated a Facebook post by Kereone early last week.

On Sunday the club shared the news of Clarke’s passing too.

“It is with sadness to inform our members that our patron - Brian Clarke passed away peacefully in his sleep,” the post stated.

“Brian was a legend in our club and it was an honour for Kereone to have such a respected person as our patron.

“Brian was always supported by Helen. Kereone Rugby and Sports condolences go to Helen and family at this sad time.”

The 1969 Kereone team. Dennis Brown is third row back, fourth from right. Brian Clarke is holding the ball.

Waikato Rugby chief executive Carl Moon told the Waikato Herald that “it’s been a bloody tough week for Waikato Rugby with two massive contributors to rugby in the Waikato, and the game as a whole, passing away in quick succession.”

Clarke played as a lock for Waikato across 1960-1964 and 1966, scoring seven tries.

“Brian Clarke committed more than 70 years of service to rugby in the Waikato,” Moon said.

“First as a Waikato player earning 70 caps through the 60s, including one famous match alongside all four of his brothers in 1961.

“In 1992, he assisted Waikato as a mentor of that strong side and moved to a similar role with the Chiefs when Ian Foster was coach.

“He went on to serve as the president of Waikato Rugby between 2006 and 2009, and was made a life member of Waikato Rugby in 2011.”

Clarke was also a life member of his beloved Kereone and New Zealand Harlequins clubs where he served as patron for both until his passing.

Brown played 16 games for Waikato between 1971 and 1973 before 19 games for Thames Valley across 1977, 1979 and 1985. His main position was prop.

He went on to coaching and management roles in provincial, professional and national-level rugby for many years thereafter.

These roles included 1991-1992 Thames Valley coach, 2003-2005 Marlborough coach, inaugural Tasman coach in 2006, Crusaders assistant coach in 2002-2003 and New Zealand Rugby Union age-grade selector in the 1990s.

“A savvy operator with a deep understanding of the game, there are many players that have been influenced by Dennis’ passion and expertise,” Moon said.

“Both men remained very supportive of Waikato Rugby in later years, always on hand to provide sage advice based on many, many years of experience. Ever present at matches and available any time to lend an ear, both men will be sorely missed by us all here at Waikato Rugby.

“We thank Brownie and Clarky for their service to our national game and offer our deepest sympathies to their respective families.”

Clarke family legacy

Born on July 22, 1936 near Ōpunake in Taranaki, Brian Clarke and his family moved to the Morrinsville area in the early 1940s.

Here, an incredible legacy began.

The five sons of Alexander “Alec” James and Annie “Ann” Marie Clarke - Douglas, Brian, Graeme, Ian and Don - all became prominent members of Kereone and Waikato rugby, with Don and Ian going on to become All Blacks.

Eldest brother Ian was the first to don Kereone colours, joining the club in 1947.

The Clarke quintet were featured in the Waikato rugby team from 1951 through to 1967.

Despite this spectrum of time with the province, all five brothers only played one game together for Waikato, against Thames Valley at Te Aroha in 1961 - an 11-8 victory.

The five Clarke brothers in their Waikato Rugby kit - 1961. Photo / H B Reid

“You had two [Clarkes] playing for Waikato in 1951 and three by 1953,” Brian told the New Zealand Herald in 2006.

“Then the fourth made it [Brian in 1960] and they said, ‘How good is he?’ So you had to front up, and then Graeme did as well.”

The Clarkes made a combined 409 appearances for the Mooloo men - Ian 126, Don 98, Graeme 72, Brian 70 and Doug 43.

An ideal upbringing and farm life is what the Clarkes considered to be the key components in their success.

“We had an absolutely brilliant childhood,” Brian told the New Zealand Herald.

“Mum and Dad were extremely good parents, teaching us that we all have to be accountable for our own actions.”

Brian Clarke will be remembered by many as a provincial legend and a gentleman.

Graeme is now the only surviving brother with Ian passing away in 1997, Don in 2002 and Doug in 2005.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





