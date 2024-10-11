The Cervical Screening Support to Services outreach team Tracey Bates (from left), Selena Batt, Simone Schuil, Sapphire Barron and Taryn Gillespie.

When women get together and the subject turns to health, chances are one of the things they mention is how they hate going to the doctor for cervical screening.

Some are so embarrassed by the prospect, they refuse their screening - many have never bothered to go at all.

But since September last year, Te Whatu Ora’s National Cervical Screening Programme has had Human Papillomavirus (HPV) self-testing available and it has been a game changer, said Pinnacle Support to Screening mobile outreach nurse Tracey Bates.

“When I do in-home visits and explain how easy the new test is to do, it overcomes barriers to screening, particularly for any woman who has been reluctant in the past,” she said.

“We consistently see women who have refused screening but are then happy to do it themselves in the comfort of their own home.”