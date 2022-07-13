The work is expected to start in September and will take nine to 12 months. Photo / Supplied

In September, Cambridge's historic Victoria Bridge is set to receive its first revamp since 1999.

Work includes a full repaint and minor maintenance work like repairs and the replacement of some rivets and bolts.

The project is expected to take nine to 12 months, with completion anticipated in May or June next year. The estimated cost is $2.6 million and has already been budgeted for in Waipā District Council's long-term plan.

Waipā District Council transportation manager Bryan Hudson says while the bridge is safe, repainting and maintenance are essential work to maintain and future-proof the historic asset.

"[It] can't be delayed.

"The Victoria Bridge needs to be repainted on average every 20 to 25 years ... because the bridge is exposed to harsh weather and corrosive pigeon poo, which over time leads to the deterioration of the paint."

He says the paint works as a protective layer over the steel to prevent rust and corrosion.

While the maintenance work is under way, the council will be trying to keep both lanes on the bridge open; however, there will be times when the bridge needs to be reduced to one lane or fully closed to vehicles.

"This is necessary due to the weight of the scaffolding that will be used ... and [for] certain aspects of the work," Hudson says.

Pedestrians, cyclists and mobility scooters will always be able to cross the bridge in both directions except for when it is fully closed.

The low-level Ferguson Bridge in Shakespeare St will remain open throughout the project.

The council is working through the details on when and for how long Victoria Bridge will be closed or one lane only, and will inform the community as soon as possible.

When the bridge needs to be fully closed, the council is looking at carrying out the work at night or during less-busy periods.

The council is also working with schools and organisations, including bus operators, to explore ways to make it easier for people to move around Cambridge during the project.

Victoria Bridge was constructed in 1905 and shipped in separate pieces from New York. It was last painted in 1999-2000.