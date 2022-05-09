Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner is known for his hands-on approaches: In 2020, he put up his own 50km/h speed limit signs near a local school. Photo / Supplied

Mayor Ash and the Moss busters were having a blast being back at work on Te Aroha's Coulter Bridge on Friday.

The water blasting follows Matamata-Piako mayor Ash Tanner and a team of volunteers applying moss and mould remover to the bridge last month in an effort to freshen up the town's entryway, which was last cleaned in 1992.

Tanner says: "It's exciting how it's all coming together. We only water blasted the south side last week because we ran out of time, so we have another ... session planned this week.

"But [the south side] was the biggest part because that's where the cars get closest to. We already received some comments about how much of a difference [the water blasting] made. It's like chalk and cheese."

Tanner initiated the clean-up after being fed up with the bridge looking like "crap" as it was last cleaned in 1992 by a group of volunteers - including himself.

He says he understands the bridge was due for replacement but New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), who is responsible for the maintenance of the bridge, didn't have the funding.

The Coulter Bridge railing before (left) and after the water blasting. Photo / Supplied

The volunteers supporting him in water blasting the bridge on Friday were Te Aroha locals Alan Swan and Glen Miles. Both were already part of the moss and mould-removing crew last month.

Tanner says the clean-up received great community support as local businesses donated supplies for the project.

Te Aroha's hire centre donated the water blasters, Piako Rural Services donated the hoses and Gardencrete Concrete Products Ltd donated a truck and water tanks.

"Big shoutout to them, without their support I couldn't do it," Tanner says.

As they did last month, Waka Kotahi NZTA took care of the traffic management.

Volunteer Alan Swan was also part of the group of volunteers that applied moss and mould killer onto the bridge last month. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The last step left to get the local landmark back in shape will be a new paint job. "We'll start painting as soon as possible and ... get on finishing the bridge.

"I just found some paint in a council shed. I think it might be some leftover paint from 1992, but it is still good."

He says the paint he found would account for half the paint needed to repaint the bridge.

Tanner says Te Aroha locals were invited to join him in painting the bridge. "The Rotary Club is talking about making a bit of a thing of it and putting on a barbecue."