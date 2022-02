The Matamata-Piako District Council team is out and about in the Matamata community asking for feedback on how to revitalise the town. Photo / Supplied

Matamata town centre is set to receive a revamp and Matamata-Piako District Council is on the hunt for community input on possible initiatives.

Until March, a dedicated council team is going out and about asking the local community what changes they would like to see in town to make it a place they want to spend more time in.