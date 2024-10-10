Advertisement
Brad Mayo named strength and conditioning coach for All Blacks XV tour

Jesse Wood
By
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Hurricanes head of athletic performance Brad Mayo. Photo / Hurricanes Rugby

Former Pirongia resident Brad Mayo has been announced as the strength and conditioning coach for the 2024 All Blacks XV tour to the Northern Hemisphere.

The All Blacks XV was launched as New Zealand Rugby’s next senior national men’s representative team after the All Blacks, as a critical high performance pathway to the All Blacks.

They will face Munster in Ireland and Georgia in France next month.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in sport and exercise science at Wintec more than a decade ago, Mayo has been involved with many top rugby sides including New Zealand Secondary Schools, Waikato Rugby, the Gallagher Chiefs, Bay of Plenty, the Brumbies and most recently the Hurricanes.

“It’s pretty special, the pinnacle of rugby in New Zealand is a black jersey. I never got to play for the All Blacks so this is as close as I’ll get,” Hurricanes head of athletic performance Mayo said.

“It’s quite humbling to get asked and it’s a proud moment for my family. On the back of a reasonably successful Hurricanes season, its kudos to the club and other members of the management who have been selected as well. I’m looking forward to the experience.”

Mayo is no stranger to the United Kingdom, having spent several seasons working with Dave Rennie at Scotland-based Glasgow Warriors.

“My oldest daughter was actually born over there,” Mayo said.

“Coaches nowadays move around the world and bringing other experiences back to New Zealand is quite important. I’m really grateful for those opportunities.”

A former Pirongia and Te Awamutu Sports player himself, Mayo hasn’t forgotten his roots.

“My parents have lived in Pirongia all my life and I still call Pirongia home. It’s a great little village,” Mayo said.

“Rugby is a vehicle to see the world – there’s nothing you can’t do if you’re dedicated and want to make something of your opportunities.”

All Blacks XV 2024 Management Team:

Head coach – Clayton McMillan

Forwards coach – Jamie Mackintosh

Attack coach – David Hill

Defence coach – Cory Jane

Team manager – Martyn Vercoe

Strength and conditioning coach – Brad Mayo

Performance analyst – Adam Foy

Team doctor – Theo Dorfling

Team physio – Neil Tucker

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

