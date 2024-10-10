Hurricanes head of athletic performance Brad Mayo. Photo / Hurricanes Rugby

Former Pirongia resident Brad Mayo has been announced as the strength and conditioning coach for the 2024 All Blacks XV tour to the Northern Hemisphere.

The All Blacks XV was launched as New Zealand Rugby’s next senior national men’s representative team after the All Blacks, as a critical high performance pathway to the All Blacks.

They will face Munster in Ireland and Georgia in France next month.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in sport and exercise science at Wintec more than a decade ago, Mayo has been involved with many top rugby sides including New Zealand Secondary Schools, Waikato Rugby, the Gallagher Chiefs, Bay of Plenty, the Brumbies and most recently the Hurricanes.

“It’s pretty special, the pinnacle of rugby in New Zealand is a black jersey. I never got to play for the All Blacks so this is as close as I’ll get,” Hurricanes head of athletic performance Mayo said.