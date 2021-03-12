Bench at site of iconic cafe honours city hospitality pioneer Giuseppe (Joe) Di Maio

Giuseppe (Joe) Di Maio's family gather at the bench unveiled in his memory in Garden Place, Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Former Hamilton city councillor and well-known café owner Giuseppe (Joe) Di Maio has been honoured with a public bench unveiled outside what was once his iconic Garden Place café Gelato Arlecchino.

At the gathering, Di Maio was recognised as a pioneer of Hamilton's hospitality industry, instigator of outdoor dining and a champion of the city.

He died on February 14, 2019 after an illness. He was 85. He was a father of five - Carina, Giovanni, Angelina, Mario and Antonia - and had 10 grandchildren.

Di Maio served two terms as Hamilton City councillor between 2004 and 2010. As a city councillor Di Maio contributed to many initiatives and was instrumental in raising funds for the large Christmas tree on display in Garden Place each year.

Councillor Martin Gallagher said the bench was a testament to the man he was and the active role he played in the community.

"Joe was a real advocate who championed the central city. He was passionate and took pride in what he did. Honouring his legacy with this bench befits the work he did in a place he was so committed to."

Joe in his Garden Place cafe Gelato Arlecchino. Photo / Supplied

Famous as much for its authentic Italian pizza as it was the larger-than-life owner, it's only fitting the bench now sits where his loyal customers once dined, the council said in a statement.

"Joe was a larger-than-life character, an extroverted and boisterous expatriate Italian businessman who made Hamilton his home for more than 40 years," Gallagher says.

"Joe's spot in Garden Place was an iconic Hamilton eatery. It was Joe's dream to open a place like that, and he took great pride in serving up authentic Italian pizza and gelato, and espresso from a tremendous golden machine which caught the attention as much as Joe's trademark lively conversation.

"He was an absolute legend of the central city who many people will remember fondly."

Mr Gallagher says Mr Di Maio was always very community minded, and took a keen interest in matters around the city - particularly the central business district.

The café, which held a prime spot in what is now the frontage of the Central Library, operated from 1981 until 2003, serving up to 54 flavours of icecream and numerous varieties of pizza.

Di Maio stood for the council in 2004 and was successful in gaining a seat, and was re-elected in 2007. In 2007 he initiated an Italian migrant exhibition at the Waikato Museum after being part of the planning process for a larger exhibition at Te Papa in Wellington called Qui tutto bene.

Escaping the poverty of Italy following World War II, Di Maio was 19 when he arrived in Wellington in 1951.

The son of a stonemason, he knew little English and moved to Nelson where he grew tomatoes.

He took a role as a cabinet maker in Murupara in 1953, before switching careers again and opening a hair salon for men and women.

After a couple of years back in England and Italy, Di Maio moved to Tamahere in 1973 and stayed in the Hamilton area for decades afterwards, leaving behind a well-regarded legacy in the city.