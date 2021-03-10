This year's Nesian Festival bigger, bolder and brighter than ever before

The Nesian Festival includes a raft of exciting and fun offerings. Photo / Supplied

Live music, cultural performances, fashion and creative showcases and food stalls with a uniquely island flavour will be among the highlights of K'aute Pasifika's Nesian Festival 2021.

This year's festival on March 27 will be the first Nesian Festival to be hosted at the University of Waikato's sports grounds.

K'aute Pasifika presents this year's festival which aims to celebrate the Pacific communities across the region in a safe and accessible space where they can come together, make new connections and showcase their talents.

K'aute Pasifika chief executive Leaupepe Rachel Karalus says the festival includes a raft of exciting and fun offerings.

"This year we are planning something even bigger, bolder and brighter than ever before and are pleased to have the support of the University of Waikato," Karalus says.

"There will be cultural performances, food and craft stalls and creatives of all descriptions showcasing their work."

University of Waikato Assistant Vice Chancellor Pacific Dr Keakaokawai Varner Hemi says: "We are extremely excited to be partnering with K'aute Pasifika. Like K'aute, the University of Waikato is a place where embracing culture and learning leads to innovation and growth where people and community can thrive and find success.

"Our Pacific motto is, 'I mua' meaning to go forward. With K'aute Pasifika we ask that the community join us as we go forward together."

Home grown Pacific artist TREE will headline the festival joined by Wayno and Jay-Emz and a dozen more performances by cultural dance groups, singer Anna Tukuitonga, spoken poet Nancy Maiava, Hulanesian Fitness and more.

K'aute Pasifika is grateful to its major sponsor, Pragma Homes and owner Sanjil Mistry, alongside Trust Waikato, Hamilton City Council, Len Reynolds and the Lion Foundation.

K'aute Pasifika is a charitable trust based in Hamilton, providing health, education and social services to Pasifika communities and other ethnicities.

Pragma Homes director Sanjil Mistry says: "We're very proud to be major sponsor of the Nesian Festival this year.

"The connections between Pragma Homes and the Waikato Pasifika community are already significant, as we have a number of highly-valued Pasifika staff members and colleagues as well as clients.

"And, as a Fijian family ourselves, we also appreciate the opportunity to be involved with an event which celebrates and showcases the diversity of Pacific cultures."

• Event: Nesian Festival

• Date: March 27

• Time: 10am to 2pm

• Venue: University of Waikato sports grounds, Knighton Rd, Hillcrest