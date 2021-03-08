Not too late to register for Relay For Life in Hamilton

Team RelayX: (Top row, from left) Mike Hall, Angie Carson, Stuart Bleasel (Bottom row) Cedric Bleasel, Rhonda Norton and Hamish Fowlie. Photo / Supplied

The idea behind Relay For Life is simple. Teams keep their baton moving around the track at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton on Saturday, March 27.

The challenge for teams taking part in this annual fundraising event for the Cancer Society is to ensure the baton stays on the track for the full 12 hours.

This test of endurance hasn't deterred Rhonda Norton, and her team RelayX, from signing up to Relay For Life for the second year running.

The attraction, says Norton, is the chance to be part of an inspiring event and doing something good for the community.

"I really look forward to catching up with the other teams and contributing to that good community spirit.

"It's just a really fun event. I get to enjoy time with my team and meet other people, all while supporting a good cause."

Relay For Life is the second-most important fundraising event on the Cancer Society's calendar. Money raised at the event stays in the region to help fund support services for people affected by cancer.

But the event delivers much more. The opening ceremony is dedicated to supporting cancer survivors, who lead the opening lap of Relay For Life.

Later, as night falls, glowing candle bags line the track in remembrance of loved ones lost to cancer.

Throughout the day, teams enjoy live entertainment and activities, and can wile away the day from the comfort of their team 'camp' site — when they're not needed on the track.

And there's always some healthy rivalry between teams as they vie for fundraising trophies and spot prizes for the best-dressed team and most creatively decorated baton.

Last year, team RelayX dressed as pirates. Norton says the team will be hitting the dress-up box again this year, but they won't be revealing their costumes until Saturday, March 27.

It's not too late to register for Relay For Life. Visit www.relayforlife.org.nz to sign up.

About Relay For Life

Relay For Life will take place on Saturday, March 27, 10am-10pm at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton. It's an inspirational and fun team event that brings people together to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and fight back by raising awareness and funds for the Cancer Society.

Teams walk or run around a track in a relay style with at least one participant on the track throughout the event, while enjoying the festival-like atmosphere and entertainment.

All funds raised from Relay For Life stay in the Waikato/Bay of Plenty region and enable the Cancer Society to provide supportive care for cancer patients, fund cancer research and deliver health promotion programmes to the community.