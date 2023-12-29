EDM icons Shapeshifter will be on stage at Whangamatā's Beach Break on January 5.

Hot on the heels of a successful New Year’s Eve return to Coroglen Tavern, two massive Coromandel music events featuring the best from New Zealand and overseas play out on consecutive days next weekend:

Beach Break

● January 5, from noon at Williamson Park, Whangamatā.

After this year’s festival was cancelled due to the weather events in January 2023, Beach Break has been rescheduled and features the line-up that was originally to play at the canned event this year.

It includes Christchurch drum and bass act Shapeshifter, Australian alternative psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley and Dutch-New Zealand band My Baby.

The festival will be opened by groove band Masaya from Raglan and Auckland reggae/surf-rock band Flaxxies.

All tickets purchased for the 2023 festival remain valid.

Tickets are available online at Ticketfairy. For more information visit the Beach Break website.

Ocean Alley are headed to Whangamatā's Beach Break on Friday, January 5.

The Coro Classic

● January 6, 2pm at Coromandel Luxury Escapes, 875 Te Rerenga Rd, Matarangi

Nexgen Touring, the organisers of That Weekend Festival, will shake up the Coromandel with local and international musical talent will play across two outdoor stages.

The line-up includes Australian-New Zealand band Coterie, Alchemist, and Set Mo. Sublime with Rome were also set to play at this event but now won’t be a part of the line-up after announcing their split.

Tickets sold in record time with fewer than 200 left as of December 21. More information via the Coro Classic website.

Kiwi/Aussie band Coterie will feature at The Coro Classic on Saturday, January 6.





