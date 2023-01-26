The internationally acclaimed Veronicas will headline at That Weekend on Auckland Anniversary weekend. Photo / Nexgen Touring

The internationally acclaimed Veronicas will headline at That Weekend on Auckland Anniversary weekend. Photo / Nexgen Touring

South Waikato will be buzzing this weekend as That Weekend festival celebrates its return to the district after a Covid-19 break last year.

A festival highlight will be Australian pop-duo The Veronicas, Australian electro musician Luude, Tokoroa-local-now-London-based singer Jordan Rakei, Wellington reggae band The Black Seeds and secret special guests.

The two-day camping festival based in the native forest of the Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel near Tīrau will kick off on Saturday and will run until January 29.

The festival debuted in 2021 and is the brainchild of James Bristow and Kurt Baker of NexGen Touring who think the South Waikato region is ideal as a festival venue due to its proximity to Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

The festival will be in the native forest of the Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel. Photo / Supplied

As That Weekend is based at The Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel, festival attendees will have access to all hotel facilities, including the natural hot spring, the restaurant and the nine-hole golf course.

Hotel managers Derek and Tua Webb had just taken over the management of the hotel when Kurt and James approached them with the idea of a festival.

Derek says: “I thought it was a marvellous idea. We are remote with no neighbours to get upset with the sound – it’s the ideal spot.”

Festivalgoers will have access to all hotel facilities, including the hot pools. Photo / Supplied

South Waikato mayor Gary Petley says he is thrilled the event organisers recognise the value of holding events in the district.

“With the majority of eventgoers from outside the district, it is also great to have the opportunity to showcase the South Waikato to visitors. All credit to the organisers and hotel management for working together to make it happen.”

For this year’s festival, the event organisers developed a new stage that will have a backdrop of trees and nice views of the Waikato River.

Tickets for the festival are still available online.