Hamilton Temple View Christmas Lights will shine for the last time this year, on December 31.

Celebrations won’t stop when the Temple View Christmas Lights in Hamilton are switched off at the end of the month, there are still many more events Waikato residents can indulge in.

From dancing and dining into the New Year with SkyCity Hamilton, and shifting to the music with the Shapeshifters at the Beach Break concert in Coromandel, there’s something on the cards for everyone this summer.

Other events include:

● Temple View Christmas Lights, December 16-31, 9pm at Hamilton New Zealand Temple, 509 Tuhikaramea Rd, Temple View

The much-loved annual light display is back. Choirs will be performing at 8.15pm and 9pm.

● Blindspott Summer Tour, concert, December 28, 5pm at Coroglen Tavern, Coromandel

Blindspott hit the road this summer for the first time since their sold-out arena tour over more than a year ago. The band will be bringing their seven-show tour to a close with a gig in the Coromandel. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Nikau Rythm presents: NYE ‘23, concert, December 29-31, 5.30pm at Coroglen Tavern, Coromandel

To celebrate the end of the year and to welcome 2024, the Coroglen Tavern has put together three shows across three days. The artist line-up includes Tiki Taane, The Black Seeds and Flamingo Pier. Tickets and more information online via the NYE23 website.

The Six60 concert at Claudelands Oval in Hamilton in February 2021 with the grandstand at centre back. Photo / Supplied

● New Years Eve Party, December 31, 8.30pm at Skycity Hamilton, 346 Victoria St, Hamilton.

Dance and dine into the New Year with live entertainment from Ra Charmian Band and Gemma Celeste at the Amuse Bar and Kitchen right through to the countdown. R20 and free event.

● Beach Break Whangamatā, concert, January 5, 12pm at the Williamson Reserve, Ocean Road, Whangamatā, Coromandel.

The concert features the original 2023 lineup with Shapeshifter, Ocean Alley, My Baby, Masaya and Flaxxie bands bringing concert goers an epic night of entertainment. R18 event and tickets can be purchased here.

● The Coro Classic, concert, January 6, 2pm at Coromandel Luxury Escapes, 875 Te Rerenga Rd, Matarangi, Coromandel.

Dance away the New Year’s dust and enjoy a great afternoon and evening of music in Matarangi this summer at The Coro Classic concert, with classic line-ups with Sumblime with Rome, Babe Rainbow, and many more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Residents can learn how to make their own Contemporary Poi, at a workshop at the Waikato Museum, with fibre artist, Wikitoria Tahukaraina-Simon (Te Arawa).

● Make your own Contemporary Poi, workshop, January 17, 11am to 1pm at Waikato Museum, 1 Grantham St, Hamilton.

Learn how to make and use poi with this workshop inspired by the colours and joy of Lissy and Rudi’s Wharenui Harikoa (House of Joy). Fibre artist, Wikitoria Tahukaraina-Simon (Te Arawa), will lead the workshop and attendees will create their own contemporary poi with bright colours, and learn about the healing usage of poi. All materials are supplied and tickets can be purchased here.

● Tamahere Country Market, January 20, 8.30am to 1pm at St Stephens Anglican Church, Cnr Airport and Tamahere Drive, Tamahere, Hamilton.

About 100 stalls of local produce and products made, grown, and created in New Zealand. The market offers a huge variety of craft, food, and produce together with buskers and a country atmosphere. Free admission.

● Summer Concert - Claudelands Oval, rock concert, January 28, 10am to 6.30pm at Claudelands Park, Cnr Boundary Rd and Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands, Hamilton.

Four international acts; Simple Minds, Texas, Collective Soul, and Pseudo Echo, will take centre stage in Taupō, Hamilton, and Queenstown across late January and early February. All age group event. Tickets can be purchased here.

● Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award, exhibition, now until February 25 at Waikato Museum, Hamilton

The Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award is a biennial competition that encourages emerging Maaori artists to create portraits of their tuupuna (ancestors) in any medium. Free entry.

● Wharenui Harikoa, exhibition, now until March, at Waikato Museum, Hamilton

During the past eight years, husband and wife duo Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole have explored mātauranga Māori and their personal whakapapa through crocheted sculptural forms. Wharenui Harikoa (House of Joy) is a full-scale traditional meeting house completely crocheted by hand. Free entry.

● In the Swim, exhibition, now until April 28, at Waikato Museum, Hamilton

Bombs, reverse dives, laps before school or a poolside flex, the river licking at your ankles, or a day at 'the munis', kick into our immersive diving pool experience, explore bikinis and boardshorts, and learn about the history of outdoor swimming in Kirikiriroa Hamilton. Free entry.
































