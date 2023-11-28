Dutch-New Zealand trio My Baby are set to embark on a 14-date tour across New Zealand.

It’s 10 years since Dutch-New Zealand trio My Baby’s debut album Loves Voodoo! To mark the occasion before the 14-date New Zealand summer tour including Whangamatā Beach Break and Rhythm & Alps, we catch up with singer Cato van Dijck for a quickfire 10 questions.

1. Tell us who you are and where you’re from.

I am Cato van Dijck, singer and bass player of My Baby, a Dutch-New Zealand three-piece based in Amsterdam.

2. Describe your sound in one sentence.

A high-energy, rock’n’roll-infused blues trance rave.

3. What does a great music festival look, feel and sound like to you?

A great festival experience is exciting, stirs your imagination. An other-worldly or fantastical decor can certainly aid that; and obviously, music is meant to take you on a journey.

4. What can audiences expect from your Beach Break performance?

A high-energy, rock’n’roll-infused blues trance rave. Haha! We try to improvise as much as we can. It does allow the audience to influence the performance somewhat. That’s always key for us, to reach a certain synergy.

5. What is your top festival tip/hack?

Dance but stay hydrated.

6. What are the top five songs on your playlist?

1. Jungle — Us Against the World

2. Troy Kingi — Bastard

3. Bombino — Nik Sant Awanha

4. Lana del Rey — A&W

5. Garfield Akers — Cottonfield Blues Part 2

7. What song of yours would you recommend to someone who has never heard you before?

Uprising.

8. What does success as an artist mean to you?

It’s a privilege to be an artist. Being able to perform and share your music with an audience is the ultimate experience you want to achieve.

9. What tips would you give upcoming artists?

Find out what your unique and specific talent is. And develop that until you become completely comfortable and free with expressing yourself creatively through that channel. It takes perseverance.

10. What is your dream New Zealand holiday destination?

There are too many!! We haven’t been to Stewart Island yet. So that might have to be it.

My Baby’s top 5 summer tracks for a road trip playlist:

1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — Rattlesnake

2. Booker T & the M.G.’s — Green onions

3. Sly and the Family Stone — I Wanna Take You Higher

4. Dick Dale — Misirlou

5. Vieux Farka Toure and Kruangbin — Alakarra

My Baby’s summer tour begins at Rhythm & Alps at Wānaka on December 30 and includes Whangamatā Beach Break on January 5 and Raglan’s Yot Club on January 13, with 11 other shows across the country.

