King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are headed to Aotearoa this summer. Photo / Jason Galea

Stuart Mackenzie, frontman of the psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, drops by for a quick-fire 10 questions ahead of their summer trip to Aotearoa.

1. Tell us who you are and where you’re from.

Stu, from King Gizz, Melbourne, Australia, Planet Earth.

2. Describe your sound in one sentence.

Turnt.

3. What does an epic summer music festival look/feel like to you?

Loud music. Bright lights.

4. What can audiences expect from your performance this summer?

Our shows and our setlists are different every night. Expect a mixed bag.

5. What is your top festival tip/hack?

Bed is boring.

6. Top five songs on your 2022 summer playlist?

Funkadelic - Can You Get To That

Steve Miller Band - Fly Like An Eagle

Camel - Supertwister

Alice Coltrane - My Favourite Things

Stevie Wonder - I Wish

7. What does success as a musician mean to you?

Getting to play music with my best mates every day.

8. What does keeping healthy as a musician mean to you?

Trying not to die every day?

9. What tips would you give upcoming musicians who want to perform at music festivals?

Go to all the festivals. They’re fun. Meet people and make music as much as you can with as many people as you can. Enjoy it.

10. What would your dream summer vacation be if you weren’t performing?

Road trippin’ with my wife and daughter. No plans - just following our noses...