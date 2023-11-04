Ocean Alley are headed to New Zealand this summer.

Ocean Alley are headed to New Zealand this summer.

Cruisey psych, rock and reggae fusion band Ocean Alley from Australia are performing at Whangamatā and Wanaka this summer. We catch up with singer Baden Donegal to find out more.

Tell us who you are and where you’re from.

My name’s Baden, I’m one-sixth of the band Ocean Alley. We are all originally from Sydney’s Northern beaches but have now spread ourselves all over Australia. Most of the lads are now residing in Northern NSW whilst Lachie and myself are on the West Coast.

Describe your sound in one sentence.

A smooth arrangement of moods and melodies.

What does a great festival look, feel and sound like to you?

It looks like a large congregation of people all sharing a moment with an artist. It feels free and inspiring and sounds like where I want to be over summer.

What can audiences expect from your Beach Break performance?

They can expect a bunch of music from our latest record Low Altitude Living as well as all of our favourite classics and a bloody good time!

What is your top festival tip/hack?

Stay hydrated, and look out for your friends.

What are the top five songs on your playlist currently?

Big L - Now or Never

Fontaines D.C - I Love You

Mildlife - Return To Centaurus

Glass Beams - Mirage

Beach Fossils - Tangerine

What song of yours would you recommend to someone who has never heard you before?

Touch Back Down.

What does success as an artist mean to you?

I think it means to be making art that you’re proud of. People like to put money and fame next to the label success, but I believe an artist will never truly be satisfied with either of those things. So to be passionate and proud of your art is a success for me.

What tips would you give upcoming artists?

Work hard, be passionate and stay humble through your journey.

What is your dream New Zealand holiday destination?

I recently went on a snowboarding trip in Queenstown and it was up there with one of my favourites. Endless activities and some of the most beautiful scenery in the world.

Ocean Alley’s “top 5 summer tracks” for a Summer Road Trip playlist.

Le Shiv - Where Is My Money

Allah Las - Raspberry Jam

Babe Rainbow - Loading Quicksilver with Pitchfork

Beach Fossils - Down the Line

Nu Genea - ddoje Facce





Ocean Alley play Rhythm & Alps, December 29-31 at Wanaka alongside Fat Freddys Drop, Benee, Ross From Friends, Home Brew, Synthony and more, And at Whangamata Beach Break, Friday, January 5 at Williamson Park with Shapeshifter, My Baby, Masaya and Flaxxies.













