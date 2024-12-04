The door is always open to our past players, and we are glad to have coaches of their calibre come back to contribute to the club in other ways after their on-field careers.

“It will be an exciting season for our Sky Super Rugby Aupiki team with both a star-studded coaching team and playing group.

“There is a wealth of knowledge surrounding our team which should put them in good stead for the season. We look forward to seeing what they achieve.”

Thomson played for the Gallagher Chiefs, Rebels, Reds and Highlanders throughout his Super Rugby career, as well as the NZ Barbarians, World XV and All Blacks.

After moving to Hamilton for an opportunity with the Gallagher Chiefs in 2020, Thomson played a season for Waikato before hanging up the boots. Turning his focus to coaching he took on an assistant coach role with Waikato’s NPC team alongside Sweeney.

“I’m excited to join Dwayne Sweeney’s coaching team at the Chiefs Manawa in 2025. He’s an exceptional head coach, driven to enhance the jersey of the Manawa and shows deep care for his players, staff, and team environment,” Thomson said.

“It is an honour to be a part of his vision to strengthen the legacy of this great club.”

A Gallagher Chief since 2009, Taumalolo was part of the 2012 championship-winning side and played 52 games for the club before heading to play in France.

Born in Tonga, he represented his home country for 22 games, as well as the Barbarians and the World XV on the international stage.

He is also the uncle of former Gallagher Chiefs prop Ben Tameifuna.

“I am grateful to be back with this great club that means so much to me,” Taumalolo said.

“I am looking forward to working with the players, coaches, and management and having a successful 2025 season.”

The Chiefs Manawa team have now begun their pre-season training ahead of their season kickoff on March 1 at FMG Stadium Waikato.

Head coach:

Dwayne Sweeney (Chief No 142)

Assistant coaches:

Carla Hohepa (Chiefs Manawa No 27)

Adam Thomson (Chief No 323)

Sona Taumalolo (Chief No 169)