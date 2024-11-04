Te Awamutu Diamond Jubilee Rose Show visitors take in the entries and displays, which included a 60th centrepiece. Photo / Dean Taylor
Te Awamutu Rose Society president Dianna Jones is looking back on the Diamond Jubilee Te Awamutu Rose Show on Friday and Saturday and thanking society members, entrants and the public for making it such a success.
There were 31 exhibitors and a total of 339 entries across all classes in the main show, as well as about 60 entries in the first-time children and adult class for the 60th show.
Friday attracted a good number of visitors and Friday evening’s Jubilee Dinner was enjoyed by all members and guests who attended.
Jones said with the hard work over, members can sit back now and enjoy the other Waikato shows as they build towards Rose Sunday on November 24.
She credited the hard-working society members for making the show run smoothly and thanked exhibitors for their efforts, especially so early in the season and after weather that was not conducive to producing show-ready roses.
Earning praise were new members Ross and Melanie Jones for putting in a huge effort to get the show ready and committee member Lisa Fisher who designed and produced the 60th Jubilee centrepiece.
Jones said the show was a friendly affair, and opening a class for first-time exhibitors was a hit.
“Hopefully those who made the effort will be inspired to continue growing and showing roses,” she said.