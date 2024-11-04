Te Awamutu Diamond Jubilee Rose Show visitors take in the entries and displays, which included a 60th centrepiece. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Diamond Jubilee Rose Show visitors take in the entries and displays, which included a 60th centrepiece. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rose Society president Dianna Jones is looking back on the Diamond Jubilee Te Awamutu Rose Show on Friday and Saturday and thanking society members, entrants and the public for making it such a success.

There were 31 exhibitors and a total of 339 entries across all classes in the main show, as well as about 60 entries in the first-time children and adult class for the 60th show.

Friday attracted a good number of visitors and Friday evening’s Jubilee Dinner was enjoyed by all members and guests who attended.

Jones said with the hard work over, members can sit back now and enjoy the other Waikato shows as they build towards Rose Sunday on November 24.