Te Awamutu Rose Show 2024: Diamond Jubilee lives up to expectations

Dean Taylor
By
Editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu Diamond Jubilee Rose Show visitors take in the entries and displays, which included a 60th centrepiece. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rose Society president Dianna Jones is looking back on the Diamond Jubilee Te Awamutu Rose Show on Friday and Saturday and thanking society members, entrants and the public for making it such a success.

There were 31 exhibitors and a total of 339 entries across all classes in the main show, as well as about 60 entries in the first-time children and adult class for the 60th show.

Friday attracted a good number of visitors and Friday evening’s Jubilee Dinner was enjoyed by all members and guests who attended.

Jones said with the hard work over, members can sit back now and enjoy the other Waikato shows as they build towards Rose Sunday on November 24.

Society president Dianna Jones with 60th Jubilee Pedestal Arrangement winner Lisa Fisher. Photo / Dean Taylor
She credited the hard-working society members for making the show run smoothly and thanked exhibitors for their efforts, especially so early in the season and after weather that was not conducive to producing show-ready roses.

Lisa Fisher's winning 60th Jubilee Pedestal Arrangement.
Earning praise were new members Ross and Melanie Jones for putting in a huge effort to get the show ready and committee member Lisa Fisher who designed and produced the 60th Jubilee centrepiece.

Jones said the show was a friendly affair, and opening a class for first-time exhibitors was a hit.

“Hopefully those who made the effort will be inspired to continue growing and showing roses,” she said.

5-year-old Hunter Hastie-Jones from Te Awamutu with his winning children's first-time entry Blooom. The youngster has rekindled a family tradition as his grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather grew and showed roses. Photo / Dean Taylor
Winner of the children’s section was 5-year-old Hunter Hastie-Jones. He was also highly commended for a second entry.

His family said he loved the experience and was following in the footsteps of his grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who also grew and showed roses.

Best Exhibit by a Novice Champions Tom and Karen O’Hanlon with Dianna Jones. Photo / Dean Taylor
Results

Miniature roses: Vase of roses, Forshaw, Sheree Gare; Large stem, Minnie Pearl, Jan Lusty; Small stem, Pink Porcelain, Janet Pike; Fully open, Amore, Sherre Gare; Decorative, Forshaw, Sherre Gare; Exhibition, Irrisistable, Sheree Gare.

Champion of Champions: Pink Porcelain, Janet Pike.

Cleaning up in the large roses classes was Jan Lusty, pictured with Dianna Jones. Photo / Dean Taylor
Large roses: Vase of roses, Tobasco, Jan Lusty; Small stem, Raspberry Ice, Jan Lusty; Fully open, Peace, Jan Lusty; Decorative, Mary Isobel, Jan Lusty; Exhibition, Royal Wander, Jan Lusty.

Champion of Champions: Royal Wander, Jan Lusty.

Best Exhibit Bloom or Stem Novice: Love Hearty, Tom and Karen O’Hanlon.

60th Jubilee Pedestal Arrangement: Lisa Fisher.

Highest Overall Points for all Novice Classes: Carol and Murray Hunter.

Highest Overall Points for Miniatures: Sheree Gare.

Highest Overall Points of Show: Sheree Gare.

Favourite Perfumed Rose (public vote): Papa Meilland entered by Hadassah Jones.

Miniature roses Champion of Champions winner Janet Pike with Rose Society president Dianna Jones. Photo / Dean Taylor
