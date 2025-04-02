It’s all about fresh ideas and inspiration. Visitors can make the most of show exclusive specials, giveaways, seek expert advice, and enjoy hundreds of ideas to improve your homes, gardens and lifestyles all in one location.

● Pride in the Park, Sunday, 11am, Elliot Park, Hyde Ave, Hamilton

A day of love, laughter, and community under the open sky. Pride in the Park is a celebration of queer joy, featuring live entertainment, music, local vendors, and plenty of space to connect and be yourself. Bring a blanket, your friends, and all the good vibes. Free event.

● New Zealand Army Band: Jazz In Concert, Monday, 7.30pm, Southwell School, 200 Peachgrove Rd, Hamilton

Prepare for a night of world-class jazz as the New Zealand Army Band showcases swing, blues, and Latin rhythms. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Lunchtime Recital Series: Tanzos Lunchtime Showcase, Wednesday, 1pm at Gallagher Academy — Concert Chamber, Knighton Rd, Hamilton

Now in its third year, Tanzos is delighted to showcase young opera stars of the future in this varied programme of opera favourites, including Puccini, Bizet and Mozart arias with pianist Thomas Victor Johnston, who comes to New Zealand via the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

Merlin is ready to put his season back on track at Cambridge.

● ITM Taupō Super 440, April 11-13, 8.30am at Taupo International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd, Taupō

With a powerhouse of Kiwi Supercars drivers taking on their international rivals on home turf. The third round of the Repco Sprint Cup brings with it 3 action-packed races across 2 days. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Karapiro Marathon & Team Relay, April 12, 7am at Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Rd, Cambridge

The picturesque Mighty River Domain is set to host a new run event for participants of all ages and fitness levels. There are several distances tailored to suit everyone from beginners to experienced runners and a marathon relay option. Tickets online via events.mygameday.app/event/karapiro2025/products.

Ladybird (Scarlett Edgar), Centipede (Adam White) and James (Theo Johnston) in a scene from James and the Giant Peach by Hamilton Playbox Theatre. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

● Macbeth at the TreeChurch and Gardens, April 13, 6.30pm at TreeChurch and Gardens, 119 West Rd, Ohaupo

Get ready to spice up your life with a thrilling, saucy rendition of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy, Macbeth. Picture the dark and twisted tale of ambition and betrayal reimagined with a sassy, sexy bluegrass flair and performed outside in the stunning TreeChurch and Gardens. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● The Bell, puppet theatre, April 12, 11.30am at The Meteor Theatre, 1 Victoria St, Hamilton

The Bell is a wordless visual symphony, where hand-crafted puppets come to life. A bossy juggler puppet and his apprentice puppeteer arrive on stage with a suitcase full of surprises, inviting audiences of all ages into a world of transformation and play. Tickets online via themeteor.co.nz.

● Little Red: The Musical, April 16-17 at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Follow Little Red and her new friend Jamie as they journey through a familiar story with fresh surprises, catchy original songs, and laugh-out-loud moments. The musical will be performed by local children from the Sing with Ella vocal and musical theatre studio. Tickets online via themeteor.co.nz.



