He said a strong programme led to a 40% increase in ticket sales, with 28% of attendees coming from outside the Waikato region. Williams also highlighted the diverse range of ages and younger audiences attending.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the arts were an essential part of a community and that the festival “inspired the next generation of creatives”.

She said as well as showcasing the gardens and the city, it had a positive economic impact on local businesses, especially with the out-of-town visitors it attracted.

Festival director Geoff Turkington said he’d been working on the event from his kitchen table for the past six months but was excited to be rejoining the wider team as they gear up for February.

The comedy line-up for festival event Garden Giggles.

He described Hamilton Arts Festival, Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa (or “Haftok” to those in the know) as the “largest and most magical festival in Aotearoa” and a unique voice on the national stage.

Williams said the entire team were motivated to continue to grow and build a sustainable business within the arts, and were proud the festival had made a small profit, as well as securing a second successive Creative NZ grant.

Turkington said the festival spans cultures, perspectives and generations.

“This year’s festival programme is a quirky, vibrant celebration of art, culture and community in the heart of Hamilton, New Zealand’s fastest-growing city.”

The programme includes a new readers-and-writers component, HamLit, along with performances from Kiwi acting icons Michael Hurst and Jennifer Ward-Lealand, NZ Opera, Indian Ink theatre, Nathan Haines and a range of whānau-friendly shows for kids.

Turkington said, “While it’s a showcase of creativity, it’s also a gathering of diverse voices and stories, reflecting the richness of our community through the universal language of the arts. It’s also a lot of fun!”

The festival will mainly be held on-site at the gardens but there will be some shows at city theatre venues including The Meteor, Clarence Street Theatre, and Riverlea Theatre and Last Place.

Head to Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa to check out the full programme.