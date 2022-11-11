The former Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival has been rebranded and now goes by the name Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa. Image / Supplied

The much-loved Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival has been rebranded and will operate under the new name Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa to better reflect the festival's growth.

The first festival under the new name will run from February 24 to March 5 with the programme for this due to be released on November 24.

Festival director Geoff Turkington says the rebrand reflects the festival's journey to an event of national significance.

"After what have been tough and unprecedented times for the arts, it's a good moment to

reflect on where we've been and where we see ourselves going," he says.

"Not only has our presence grown locally, the festival has also evolved into a destination in its own right with visitors travelling from all over Aotearoa to experience it."

The te reo translation 'Toi Ora ki Kirikiriroa', was chosen by tribal leader Rahui Papa who is also a historian for Kiingitanga and co-chair of Pou Tangata, National Iwi Chairs Forum.

Toi Ora appears in the Paimaariri karakia and comes from Kiingi Taawhiao tongikura (a

proverb made famous by Tāwhiao the second Māori king) which roughly translates to "Grow the treasure, sustain the treasure, develop the treasure, the treasure that stems from Hawaik".

Festival chair Chris Williams says Toi Ora could also refer to the unique and beautiful

combination of live performances and the Hamilton Gardens as a festival venue.

"Translated literally, Toi Ora means living art. We love this because, not only does it reflect the live performance aspect, but it also recognises the true artistic beauty of our gardens which... are living, growing works of art," Williams says.

"I cannot think of a better way to express what makes us special and unique as a festival."

Hamilton Arts Festival chair Chris Williams. Photo / Supplied

The rebrand is accompanied by a change in the way the festival looks and feels, with a new website and logo.

For over 25 years, the festival has been one of Waikato's major events, bringing together local acts with national and international shows.

Turkington says: "For 10 days each year Hamilton Kirikiriroa is transformed with over 1000 artists converging on the city to present rich and diverse storytelling that connects with our personal and national identities."

Despite crossing the Hamilton Gardens out of the festival's name, Turkington says the rebrand does not indicate any change in the festival's relationship with the Hamilton

Gardens.

"The Hamilton Gardens remain [our] primary venue. [They] are our greatest asset and our relationship ... has only deepened over the last few years," Turkington says.

"The joy of being able to play in such a magical setting is what our audience and artists love about the festival."

The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction will be performed by a list of star-studded Kiwi musicians including Tami Neilson (right). Photo / Supplied

In saying that, the organisers expanded the festival's footprint and included CBD venues like The Meteor and Clarence Street Theatre to present more complex shows that require greater technical infrastructure than what an outdoor setting can host.

This year's festival had to be cancelled just weeks before the planned opening due to

Covid-19 related event restrictions, making the 2023 programme the first to go ahead since 2021.

Although the programme release date is still a bit away, the organisers already announced one act: The Soundtracks From Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction - live in concert which was originally scheduled for this year's festival.

The show, due to take place on March 4 at 8pm at the Hamilton Gardens

Rhododendron Lawn, features a star-studded list of Kiwi musicians including Tami Neilson, Laughton Kora (Kora), Milan Borich (Pluto) and Booga Beazley (Head Like a Hole) performing the soundtracks.

Early Bird tickets are on sale now via the festival's website.

While Turkington is tight-lipped on the details of the remainder of the programme, he says it will be "a joyous fusion of new shows alongside some of the most eagerly awaited shows from last year's ill-fated programme".