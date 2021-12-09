Hamilton Garden Arts Festival is getting ready for 2022 with massive programme

Bizet to Bernstein aims to transport visitors across the globe with a truly international programme of opera. Photo / Supplied Girls and The Pussycat Dolls. Photo / Supplied

Bizet to Bernstein aims to transport visitors across the globe with a truly international programme of opera. Photo / Supplied Girls and The Pussycat Dolls. Photo / Supplied

The Hamilton Garden Arts Festival (HGAF) is back for the 25th time with a massive Kiwi programme that showcases the best of Waikato's performing artists together with some of the most compelling performers and shows from across the country.

Set to take place in the iconic Hamilton Gardens from February 18 to 27, the festival focuses again on free shows that provide local artists a platform to showcase their mahi and audiences the chance to engage with artists and musicians.

Festival director Geoff Turkington says the programme almost didn't happen because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're incredibly proud to be presenting this bold, punchy programme of work that has managed to evolve despite the odds - artists are indeed a resilient breed. Showcasing the best of our own local artists alongside world-class talent that live and work across New Zealand, this festival programme is a celebration of life, humanity and what makes being Kiwi so special."

The Grassroots Trust Festival Hub surrounded by food trucks and a bar also caters for visitors who don't want to see a show. However, the 2022 festival is aiming to have something for everyone's taste in store, from classical music to drag, ballet to theatre, comedy to children's shows.

HGAF perennial free act the Sunset Symphony is of course part of the 2022 festival as well combining orchestral music, whānau, friends, food and fireworks.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says the festival will offer "spectacular entertainment in an extraordinary setting".

Ballet Noir looks at ballet through the lens of film noir. Photo / Supplied

"We are privileged to have some outstanding entertainment and a full and exciting programme to look forward to. I want, in particular, to thank the performers who have been through extremely challenging times over many months. We are delighted to have you here and I know we are genuinely privileged to share your talent and skills."

Theatre fans will appreciate the range of solo theatrical works exploring a diverse range of topics including conservation, the joys of reading, satire and Aotearoa history, as well as contemporary but elegant, Ballet Noir which looks at the dance through the lens of film noir.

For cabaret and comedy enthusiasts, the HGAF has organised a diverse line-up that includes a drag show, a celebration of French singer Edith Piaf and Garden Giggles Laugh Club Showcase.

The musical programme features a mix of musical stylings including jazz, flamenco, soul, folk, percussion and classical.

Drag cabaret Les Femmes offer a fresh take on everyone's favourite girl group hits, including The Spice Girls and The Pussycat Dolls. Photo / Supplied

Lovers of poetry and music can join some of New Zealand's best songwriters, including Anna Coddington, Lawrence Arabia and Julia Deans in the Mansfield Garden as they perform original music inspired by the poems of iconic writer Katherine Mansfield at Mansfield in Her Own Words: Unplugged.

Little ones will enjoy the play The Fairy's Gift telling the story of Anthony and his sister Ella who discover they have a fairy godmother named Isadora.

Pop culture geeks will like the live performance of the Soundtracks from Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs starring Tami Neilson, Laughton Kora, Milan Borich and Booga Beazley, backed by the Big Band Royale.

Cineasts might be interested in the screening of Alfred Hitchcock classic Vertigo.

The organisers say that the 2022 festival features the most extensive live programme seen in many years.

For a full programme of the 2022 festival click here.