This event is an evening of Maori culture and cuisine at the Haumoana Marae. Join the team for a cultural experience hangi dinner and performances. Tickets available online via The Haka Shop website.

● Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, October 4-6, at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Hot on the heels of last year’s staging of The Little Mermaid Jr, New Zealand’s National Youth Theatre presents Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, a reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Pax Assadi returns with his new show, called Secrets.

● Hamilton Big Band Presents: Around The World, concert, October 4, 7.30pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton Big Band takes visitors on a jazz-fuelled romp from New Zealand to Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas exploring the music of Yoko Kanno, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and Joe Dassin, along with classics as performed by Glenn Miller and Barry Manilow. Tickets online via Humanitix.

● Aroha Cruise In, automotive event, October 5, 9am at Te Aroha Domain

Te Aroha’s annual vehicle showcase is back for 2024 with hot rods, classic cars, interesting vehicles, retro pageant, live bands and market stalls. Public entry donation $5.

● Garden Place Movie Night - Barbie, outdoor movie event, October 5, 6.30pm at Garden Place, Hamilton

Enjoy Barbie on the big screen. Mr Twist Treats are available and Barbie Photo Box from 6pm. Movie starts at 7pm. BYO blankets and seating. Camp chairs are okay but must be at the back to not block people sitting on the ground. Event is weather-dependent and will be postponed to the following weekend if required. Free event.

● The Taste of Waikato, foodie event, October 11, 12.30pm and 6.30pm at The Red Barn, 5786 State Highway 29, Tirau

This five-course degustation lunch or dinner has a menu made entirely with produce from the Waikato. Tickets are available online via The Red Barn website.

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros.

● Pax Assadi - Secrets, comedy show, October 11, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Pax Assadi is coming to Hamilton to tell you something - but he needs you to keep it a secret. Can you do that? Then come to Clarence St Theatre, and he will share this secret with you in the form of standup comedy. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, theatre performance, October 12-26, at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton Playbox Theatre stages another all-time classic. When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be an easier environment than the prison farm. But the cruel Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the inflexible Ratched soon affects all the world’s patients and chaos descends. Tickets online via iTicket.

● Elton John vs Billy Joel NZ tribute show, concert, October 12, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

After sell-out shows across New Zealand in 2023, Cam and Sam return for another show dedicated to the greatest hits of Elton John and Billy Joel - like Piano Man, Rocket Man, Uptown Girl, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, We didn’t start the Fire and Bennie and the Jets. Expect astonishing costumes, two grand pianos, a lighting show and plenty of banter. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Mareikura, theatre performance, October 17-18, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Presented by Tai Wananga, Māreikura is about the reconnection of one’s culture after a generation of loss. It is a story of reconnection, resilience and leadership, through the eyes of women. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Thames Art Treasures & Textile Market, craft event, October 19, 9am at Grahamstown Community Centre, 768 Pollen Street, Thames

The Grahamstown Community Hall will house a vibrant community of creatives that have come together to show and sell unique art, treasures and textiles. Items are original, handcrafted by local artists, and preloved treasures. Free entry.

● Richard O’Brien’s Kingdom of Bling, musical, October 26, 8pm, at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien is back with a new satirical musical, The Kingdom of Bling. Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this cautionary tale has the wacky hallmarks of Rocky Horror while featuring giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the king of the land - the obnoxious ‘The He’. The musical is backed by a stonking rock band. All royalties will go to the Starship Children’s Hospital. Tickets online via Ticketek.



