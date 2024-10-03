Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien is back with a new musical called The Kingdom of Bling. Photo / Jason Oxenham
● Boon Street Art Walking Tours, now until November 30, Central Library, 9 Garden Place, Hamilton
Explore the hidden and not-so-hidden gems of Hamilton Kirikiriroa. With over 60 murals adorning the streets and hidden alleyways there is plenty of opportunity to venture off the beaten path and discover hidden gems.
● Waikato Home & Garden Show, October 3-6, at Glowbox Arena and Events Centre, Hamilton
The Waikato Home & Garden showis turning 40. Hundreds of new and returning exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services for those renovating, decorating, building, landscaping, maintaining or redesigning their homes. Tickets online via the event’s website.
● Authentic Māori Hangi Experience - Treats of Taupō, food event, October 4-5, 6pm at The Haka Shop, 31 Watene Lane, Taupō
This event is an evening of Maori culture and cuisine at the Haumoana Marae. Join the team for a cultural experience hangi dinner and performances. Tickets available online via The Haka Shop website.
● Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, October 4-6, at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton
Hot on the heels of last year’s staging of The Little Mermaid Jr, New Zealand’s National Youth Theatre presents Wendy - The Peter Pan Musical, a reimagining of J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Hamilton Big Band Presents: Around The World, concert, October 4, 7.30pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton
Hamilton Big Band takes visitors on a jazz-fuelled romp from New Zealand to Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas exploring the music of Yoko Kanno, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and Joe Dassin, along with classics as performed by Glenn Miller and Barry Manilow. Tickets online via Humanitix.
● Aroha Cruise In, automotive event, October 5, 9am at Te Aroha Domain
Te Aroha’s annual vehicle showcase is back for 2024 with hot rods, classic cars, interesting vehicles, retro pageant, live bands and market stalls. Public entry donation $5.
● Garden Place Movie Night - Barbie, outdoor movie event, October 5, 6.30pm at Garden Place, Hamilton
Enjoy Barbie on the big screen. Mr Twist Treats are available and Barbie Photo Box from 6pm. Movie starts at 7pm. BYO blankets and seating. Camp chairs are okay but must be at the back to not block people sitting on the ground. Event is weather-dependent and will be postponed to the following weekend if required. Free event.
● The Taste of Waikato, foodie event, October 11, 12.30pm and 6.30pm at The Red Barn, 5786 State Highway 29, Tirau
This five-course degustation lunch or dinner has a menu made entirely with produce from the Waikato. Tickets are available online via The Red Barn website.
● Pax Assadi - Secrets, comedy show, October 11, 7.30pm atClarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Pax Assadi is coming to Hamilton to tell you something - but he needs you to keep it a secret. Can you do that? Then come to Clarence St Theatre, and he will share this secret with you in the form of standup comedy. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, theatre performance, October 12-26, at Riverlea Theatre, Hamilton
Hamilton Playbox Theatre stages another all-time classic. When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be an easier environment than the prison farm. But the cruel Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse. The battle of wills between the rebellious McMurphy and the inflexible Ratched soon affects all the world’s patients and chaos descends. Tickets online via iTicket.
● Elton John vs Billy Joel NZ tribute show, concert, October 12, 7pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
After sell-out shows across New Zealand in 2023, Cam and Sam return for another show dedicated to the greatest hits of Elton John and Billy Joel - like Piano Man, Rocket Man, Uptown Girl, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, We didn’t start the Fire and Bennie and the Jets. Expect astonishing costumes, two grand pianos, a lighting show and plenty of banter. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Mareikura, theatre performance, October 17-18, 7pm atClarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Presented byTai Wananga, Māreikura is about the reconnection of one’s culture after a generation of loss. It is a story of reconnection, resilience and leadership, through the eyes of women. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Thames Art Treasures & Textile Market, craft event, October 19, 9am at Grahamstown Community Centre, 768 Pollen Street, Thames
The Grahamstown Community Hall will house a vibrant community of creatives that have come together to show and sell unique art, treasures and textiles. Items are original, handcrafted by local artists, and preloved treasures. Free entry.
● Richard O’Brien’s Kingdom of Bling, musical, October 26, 8pm, at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien is back with a new satirical musical, The Kingdom of Bling. Starring O’Brien as The Narrator alongside an extraordinary ensemble cast, this cautionary tale has the wacky hallmarks of Rocky Horror while featuring giants, a menacing fox, trolls, and the king of the land - the obnoxious ‘The He’. The musical is backed by a stonking rock band. All royalties will go to the Starship Children’s Hospital. Tickets online via Ticketek.