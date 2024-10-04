Annalisa Barrett raised concerns about the effects on the school.
“[They have] just fundraised for a new playground and it will probably get vandalised by people.”
Resident Lionel Phillips would live in close proximity to the development and shared concerns about the opening hours.
“My dwelling is not soundproof, an increase in vehicle traffic and ... audible ordering [at the drive-through] late at night and early hours of the morning will have an impact ... on my health and wellbeing,” Phillips wrote in his submission.
Meanwhile, local resident Sharon Churchill supported the establishment.
“Currently, Tīrau cafes are expensive and for two children and two adults it would cost approximately $100 to eat in any of these establishments,” she said in her submission.
Tīrau resident Dennis Phillips said in his feedback that the proposal would be a “brilliant” idea as shift workers at the factories in town would be able to get food there.
Local resident Ethan Batley was also supportive. “Tīrau needs something, we have been going backwards for years with nothing new. Tīrau needs to grow. [It] will create jobs, give people reason to stop [and provide] easy options for locals.”
Resident Christina Phillips said she was excited about the proposal and it would provide a boost to retail stores.
“I have every confidence it will be another fabulous addition to our town,” she said in her submission.
“[It] will be ... convenient for travellers to call into Tīrau to have the eating/drinks option [instead of stopping in] Cambridge, Matamata or Hamilton - more people enjoying the retail stores in Tīrau.”
Other submissions in favour cited employment opportunities.
The agency raised concerns about safety and traffic movements, as the Tīrau section of SH1, on which the fast food restaurants are planned to be established, is classified as a National High Volume route with an annual average daily traffic of 13,851 (12% of these being heavy vehicles).
“NZTA has safety concerns with the predicted turning movement volumes from the vehicle crossing. Increased turning movements will worsen the existing congestion in the town centre and turning movements will conflict with the BP service station access across from the site,” NZTA said in its submission.
“There are a number of additional entranceways which adjoin the subject site including the school and the church which could also lead to conflicting vehicular movements.
“There is currently limited parking in the town centre, and the proposal will remove a parking area which is well utilised by trucks, which are not well provided for elsewhere in this area.
“Based on the above matters, NZTA believes the proposed Burger King and Starbucks in its current form does not appropriately address safety, congestion and parking concerns and will adversely affect the efficient functioning of SH1.”
What Tīrau Primary School says
Tīrau Primary School, which would be a direct neighbour to the development, did not give feedback to council.
Despite this, the ministry said they were neutral towards the proposal.
“The ministry considers that pedestrian safety from vehicle movements and turning manoeuvres into and out of site, particularly pedestrian safety in relation to the school has not adequately been addressed,” the submission reads.
“The application states that students are school children aged between Years 1 to 6 ... who tend to be accompanied when they walk to school (school procedure is for students to be accompanied by an adult during pick-ups).
“Regardless of assumptions that parents/adults will be present, we can anticipate that with having a school so close to a construction site and frequently flowing traffic associated with the drive-throughs, there is potential for pedestrian/vehicle conflicts to occur.”
The ministry also said the drive-through’s opening hours could result in “security effects” on the adjacent school during and after school operating hours.
“Overall, the ministry is neutral in respect to the application if ... any consequential amendments required to give effect to the matters outlined in this submission can be accepted.”
What Tīrau Community Church says
The church, another potential direct neighbour of the development, also said it was neutral towards the proposal.
It raised questions about stormwater mitigation, as well as entry and exit into the proposed development.
“Are the developers aware of the historic flooding issues and how the ... development will add significantly to these events?
“The proposed entry and exit adjacent to the [Tīrau Community Church] entry/exit will create confusion over which entrance church-goers are intending to use when indicating left as they travel from the north.”
Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.