Written feedback has been submitted by South Waikato locals, and people from out of the district, including Cambridge, Hamilton, Auckland, Coromandel, Hastings, Rotorua and South Island residents.

Submitters’ main concerns centred around traffic, noise, and the impact on the town’s character and established businesses.

The resource consent application for a Starbucks and a Burger King with drive-through facilities was launched by Tahua Properties Limited last year.

If approved, the fast-food eateries would be located at 69A Main Rd, between Tīrau Primary School and Tīrau Community Church, and across the road from the BP gas station.

The Starbucks coffeehouse and Burger King restaurant would operate seven days a week from 5am to 2am.

Tīrau is known for its corrugated iron signs and buildings. Photo / Bayleys, Katharina Charles

In its resource consent application, Tahua Properties said the activity would generate 285 vehicle movements during the morning peak and 167 vehicle movements during the evening peak.

What out-of-towners say

Submissions from out-of-towners were mostly against the proposal.

A lot of the submitters opposed the proposal for safety reasons, but others raised concerns about the impact of a Starbucks and Burger King on Tīrau’s village character.

Otago resident Margaret Barbour said a Starbucks and Burger King in Tīrau would destroy the town’s charm.

Tīrau is known for its small-town charm.

“I lived and taught school in Tīrau many years ago and it was its small community charm that drew me to it,” she said in her submission.

“Large businesses have no consideration for small franchises in Tīrau and frankly will rob them of business, forcing closures.”

Mandy Sewell, of Whitianga, echoed Barbour’s sentiment.

“I don’t feel that this proposal suits the small village of Tīrau. There are many other food and drink outlets that don’t create an eyesore on the community.”

Rotorua resident Joanne Marshall, who used to live in Tīrau, said the town was special.

“[There are] not many places like this left on state highways ... making this even more so important to maintain.

“The removal of much-needed housing is of great concern too.”

69A Main Rd, Tīrau, located between the primary school and the community church, is currently a residential property. Photo / Google Street View

Cambridge resident Bernie Boonzaaier was particularly concerned about traffic in town and the operating hours.

“Having these outlets in a residential zoned area with 21 hours a day operation, will disturb residents.

“We would rather not have these outlets in Tīrau, having it outside of town on the highway could be a better option.”

Meanwhile, Wayne Whiting supported the proposal.

“I emphatically wish to support the establishment of Burger King and Starbucks in Tīrau. I would also love to see Pak’nSave in Tīrau. Give this small centre some real ooooomph!”

An artist rendering of what the proposed Starbucks in Tīrau could look like.

Another submission, from a Christchurch resident who has come through Tīrau as a tourist, was also in favour.

“I visited your town twice, love the style and unique appearance ... The shops we found have just been an option as there [weren’t] any alternatives.

“Sure ... locals are concerned! Because they need to up [their] game. I’m not a [fussy] eater. Give me a good coffee and some food and I am happy. But that’s hard to find in your town.

“I am sure a bit more modernity and giving travellers the option to eat either fast food or going to the lovely locals should be their choice.”

What locals say

Tīrau residents share the concerns expressed by out-of-towners regarding the town losing its character.

The majority also raised concerns about safety, traffic and opening hours.

A draft site plan of the proposed Tīrau Burger King and Starbucks development. Graphic / SLR Consulting

Local resident Chelsea Bullot made a submission opposing the proposal because of its location.

“My main concern is having it next to a primary school when there’s a child obesity epidemic. Consider Putaruru [instead].”

The proposed development’s location next to a school was also a concern for Pamela Edsall.

“The proposed business is a fast food chain which is not the food we should be promoting as healthy eating for children,” she said in her submission.

Annalisa Barrett raised concerns about the effects on the school.

“[They have] just fundraised for a new playground and it will probably get vandalised by people.”

An artist impression of what the proposed Burger King in Tīrau could look like. Image / SLR Consulting

Resident Lionel Phillips would live in close proximity to the development and shared concerns about the opening hours.

“My dwelling is not soundproof, an increase in vehicle traffic and ... audible ordering [at the drive-through] late at night and early hours of the morning will have an impact ... on my health and wellbeing,” Phillips wrote in his submission.

Meanwhile, local resident Sharon Churchill supported the establishment.

“Currently, Tīrau cafes are expensive and for two children and two adults it would cost approximately $100 to eat in any of these establishments,” she said in her submission.

Tīrau resident Dennis Phillips said in his feedback that the proposal would be a “brilliant” idea as shift workers at the factories in town would be able to get food there.

Local resident Ethan Batley was also supportive. “Tīrau needs something, we have been going backwards for years with nothing new. Tīrau needs to grow. [It] will create jobs, give people reason to stop [and provide] easy options for locals.”

Resident Christina Phillips said she was excited about the proposal and it would provide a boost to retail stores.

“I have every confidence it will be another fabulous addition to our town,” she said in her submission.

“[It] will be ... convenient for travellers to call into Tīrau to have the eating/drinks option [instead of stopping in] Cambridge, Matamata or Hamilton - more people enjoying the retail stores in Tīrau.”

Other submissions in favour cited employment opportunities.

What NZTA says

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi made a submission against the proposal.

The agency raised concerns about safety and traffic movements, as the Tīrau section of SH1, on which the fast food restaurants are planned to be established, is classified as a National High Volume route with an annual average daily traffic of 13,851 (12% of these being heavy vehicles).

Tīrau is located on SH1. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“NZTA has safety concerns with the predicted turning movement volumes from the vehicle crossing. Increased turning movements will worsen the existing congestion in the town centre and turning movements will conflict with the BP service station access across from the site,” NZTA said in its submission.

“There are a number of additional entranceways which adjoin the subject site including the school and the church which could also lead to conflicting vehicular movements.

“This proposal will affect the entry and exit to those entranceways, this has the potential to result in crashes.”

The agency was also concerned about the loss of parking for trucks.

“There is currently limited parking in the town centre, and the proposal will remove a parking area which is well utilised by trucks, which are not well provided for elsewhere in this area.

“Based on the above matters, NZTA believes the proposed Burger King and Starbucks in its current form does not appropriately address safety, congestion and parking concerns and will adversely affect the efficient functioning of SH1.”

What Tīrau Primary School says

Tīrau Primary School, which would be a direct neighbour to the development, did not give feedback to council.

However, the Ministry of Education made a submission raising issues related to the school.

Despite this, the ministry said they were neutral towards the proposal.

“The ministry considers that pedestrian safety from vehicle movements and turning manoeuvres into and out of site, particularly pedestrian safety in relation to the school has not adequately been addressed,” the submission reads.

Tīrau Community Church is located next to the Dog which houses the town's i-site.

“The application states that students are school children aged between Years 1 to 6 ... who tend to be accompanied when they walk to school (school procedure is for students to be accompanied by an adult during pick-ups).

“Regardless of assumptions that parents/adults will be present, we can anticipate that with having a school so close to a construction site and frequently flowing traffic associated with the drive-throughs, there is potential for pedestrian/vehicle conflicts to occur.”

The ministry also said the drive-through’s opening hours could result in “security effects” on the adjacent school during and after school operating hours.

“Overall, the ministry is neutral in respect to the application if ... any consequential amendments required to give effect to the matters outlined in this submission can be accepted.”

What Tīrau Community Church says

The church, another potential direct neighbour of the development, also said it was neutral towards the proposal.

It raised questions about stormwater mitigation, as well as entry and exit into the proposed development.

“Are the developers aware of the historic flooding issues and how the ... development will add significantly to these events?

“The proposed entry and exit adjacent to the [Tīrau Community Church] entry/exit will create confusion over which entrance church-goers are intending to use when indicating left as they travel from the north.”

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.



