A haka in the middle of the street outside Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club greeted victorious players returning from the club's first-ever win of the coveted McClinchy Cup on Saturday.

In final matches that will be remembered in history due to being held under Covid-19 restrictions, spectators were unable to gather at a locked-down Grand Finals Day at Waihi Athletic Sports grounds.

Most were glued to screens as the games were streamed online, while others gathered at venues like the Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club, which operated under strict hygiene protocols.

However, some club stalwarts built stands with scaffolding in the carpark outside the Waihi Athletic field, chanting and even letting off fireworks in a moment of celebration that was in fact five minutes before the game's end against the Cobras.

Returning to Whangamatā on the Murphy's bus to their club at Aicken Rd, the Red 'n Whites stepped off to a haka from the Whangamatā Area School First XV, and responded with a haka for their loyal supporters.

"This has never been achieved in the club's history," says a proud former president Kevin Brookes. "It pulls the whole community together."

Teams played back-to-back from 1pm until 5pm, with just a short time allowed in the changing rooms between matches at Waihi so the next match could get under way.

Whangamatā Rugby and Sports Club followed Covid-19 protocols, but were still able to feed supporters with donated food from local cafes and allow for speeches from Captain Zac Clarke and internationally renowned rugby coach Leon Holden, who has helped the coaching team alongside fellow international coach Dave Dillon.

CHAMPIONS: Whangamatā's victorious Red 'n Whites. Photo / Jason Bartley

Grassroots club rugby is alive and well in Whangamatā, with an upcoming Golden Oldies tournament drawing 11 teams immediately upon entries being called.

Waihi Athletic worked hard until the end, "taking that last meat pie" with a try close to the 90-minute mark, but lost 34-23 to Waihou in the Senior A Patrons Cup.

Coromandel RFC won the Senior B title 23-15 against Tairua in what was a stop-start game due to Covid-19 restriction concerns, after players touched hands with supporters. Tairua may have been at a slight disadvantage from the break, in terms of physical fitness.