School balls across the region may bounce off the school calendar if Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions remain in place.

It's a case of "fingers crossed" for regional high school senior balls, while concerts, events and functions with numbers exceeding 100 are being cancelled or postponed.

Waihi College has cancelled its school ball, which had been scheduled for September 26.

The school decided there was too much uncertainty around the ball with the current alert level status ''and the likeliness of it be upgraded or extended'.'

Principal Alistair Cochrane says with parents having to purchase dresses, suits etc and the school having to pay deposits and make purchases ''we felt we needed to make the call now to ensure families especially, weren't out of pocket''.

The theme for the ball was "A Thousand Lights".

Alistair says it would've been nice to give their seniors something to look forward to.

''This has been a very tough year for them with everything being postponed or cancelled and schooling being so different, many families are under stress and senior exams looming on the horizon.''

Students will receive full refunds and the school will organise an event for Year 13s later in the year.

Thames High School's ball is in term four on October 17. Principal Michael Hart says it is not yet cancelled, although it will have to be if the area is at level 2 or higher.

Michael says it is great how the community has responded to the Covid-19 situation ''and we are fortunate that we have been through this before. Generally people are optimistic that it will all work out, and we will roll with the punches.''

Other cancelled events for the school included the Year 8 open evening and parent-teacher interviews. A sports exchange in Auckland next month may also have to be cancelled.

Whangamata Area School principal Alistair Luke says their ball is organised and run by the Whangamata Netball Club so is not a school event. The ball is October 9 and they will wait and see before any decision is made.

''Like most schools, we are having to assess the viability of a number of events at present, and in some cases, we have made the decision to cancel or postpone these events.

"Naturally our students are disappointed as often they have played an active role in planning and organising these events, so to have them cancelled or deferred at short notice is gutting.

''I certainly admire the resilience of our young people, given the challenges that 2020 has brought.''

Paeroa College originally had its ball scheduled in term one, but it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is planned that the Roaring 20s-themed night will go ahead in term four.

Principal Amy Hacker says the event was originally for Years11-13 but has been changed to just Year 13s to keep the gathering under 100 people.

The current alert levels remain in place (with Auckland at level 3) until August 26 but will be reviewed on August 21.