Tairua Information Centre has used the time post-lockdown to revamp its centre with the help of local volunteers.

"After our Covid lockdown we wanted to spring into action so to speak," says centre manager Eve Roper. "Coming out of the lockdown made me feel that with spring just around the corner that a spring clean was in order."

She gave thanks to Tairua Menzshed and especially Neil Shoebridge who remodelled the office incorporating a new window and Tairua builder Barry McCulloch for the donation of wood for the job and Jerry Kemp, a local painter, for the donation of paint.

"With the enthusiastic help of our current and new volunteers we've opened up the shop area and with a creative flair and new products coming in we have been given a fresh look.

Advertisement

"Our new TV showcasing local businesses is really making its mark."

Chris Brooks helped with the installation of the TV, internet and print.

All this in time for the open day on Tuesday, August 25. Every visitor will get a free entry into the raffle and for the young and not so young, a free chocolate fish.