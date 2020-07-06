Waihi Heritage Vision is appealing for information after a granite plaque commemorating soldiers from the WW1 Tunnellers Memorial was stolen from Gilmour Reserve in Waihi.

The plaque is believed to have gone missing some time from May 5, during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

The plaque, situated at the base of a large white quartz rock relocated from the Martha Mine pit, was the beginning of work undertaken to honour the tunnellers and the men who served alongside them.

The quartz is next to the footpath between the Miners Bench and the memorial.

WHV member Warwick Buckman says the wording on the plaque acknowledged the extensive underground work undertaken by the tunnellers in the French Arras caverns that were designed to protect and safeguard Allied soldiers.

Advertisement

"We're saddened that once again a tribute to the 'Khaki Miners' has been victim to vandalism and wanton destruction," says Warwick.

The foundation rock dedication took place around Anzac Day 2015 and was supported by the Hauraki District Council. The occasion was attended by the Arras Mayor, Carriere Wellington Museum staff, Queen's representative for the Cook Islands Sir Tom Marsters, Cook Islands dignitaries and community representatives as well as New Zealand dignitaries, Waihi kaumatua, tunnelling company descendants and members of the local community.

"It is so disappointing that this could happen as the plaque has been in place since 2015 when we had the Mayor of Arras, France, the Cook Islands Representative and Queen Pa Ariki of the Cook Islands here at the dedication ceremony.

"We have such a wonderful link with these people and their countries with the tunnelling

company."

Members and supporters remain committed to telling the story of the WWI Tunnelling Company and strengthening relationships with those who share this story, he says.

- Anyone with any information about the foundation stone plaque or who first noticed when it went missing is requested to make contact with Waihi Heritage Vision member Warwick Buckman, Ph: 863 8455; 027 309 4411 or email wkbuckman@xtra.co.nz.