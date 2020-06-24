All Paeroa and Hauraki business owners and their representatives are invited to join Positively Paeroa from 7am on Friday, June 26 at Longridge Country Estate in Paeroa.

Chantelle Windlebourne from the Ministry of Social Development will talk about the newly launched Apprenticeship Support Programme and there'll be an update from Hauraki District Council at this Business After 5 (BA5) gathering.

Attending a BA5 is a great way to find out more about what's happening in local business and the networking opportunities are invaluable.

If you know someone new in business or who hasn't attended a BA5 before, bring them along with you. For more information email enquiries@paeroa.org.nz or

call Jo on (07) 862 6999.