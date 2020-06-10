Coromandel Missions for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

JUNE

June, 7, 6.50am: W2 Coromandel Crew tasked to Coromandel to assist a male patient in his 20s who was involved in a motor vehicle accident. He was flown to Hamilton Hospital in a critical condition. The 309 Rd was closed.

June 6, 2020, 4.52pm: W2 Crew tasked to Whitianga to assist a male patient in his 60s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

June 5, 12am: Crew tasked to Tapu to assist a male patient in his 60s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

At 12.50pm: W2 tasked to Waiomu to assist a male patient in his 50s suffering a medical complaint while out walking. The patient needed to be winch extracted from the scene and was flown to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

MAY

May 1: Crew tasked by the Rescue Coordination Centre for a search and rescue at Papa Aroha where a beacon had been activated after a fisherman had fallen out of his kayak. He was picked up by another boat and no medical assistance was required so Westpac 2 returned to base.

Crew tasked to Pauanui to assist a male patient in his 60s suffering a severe reaction to a bee sting. He was flown to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.

May 5: Crew tasked to Coromandel to assist a boy who had injured himself running into a set of drawers. He was flown to Starship Hospital in a moderate condition.

May 6: Crew tasked to Colville to assist a male patient in his 40s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to North Shore Hospital in a serious condition.

May 9: Crew tasked to Whitianga to assist a male patient in his 70s suffering a fall. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

May 11: Crew tasked to Hot Water Beach to assist a male patient in his teens who was involved in a motor vehicle accident. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

May 16: Kennedy Bay Crew tasked to Kennedy Bay to assist a male patient in his 40s who had injured himself with a knife while pig hunting. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

May 16: Crew tasked to Coromandel to assist a female patient in her 70s suffering a medical complaint. She was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Advertisement

May 19: Coromandel Crew tasked to Coromandel to assist a male patient in his 40s who was standing at the rear of a truck when a car coming around the corner hit him, briefly pinning him between both vehicles. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a moderate condition.

May 22: Crew tasked to Whitianga to assist a male patient in his 60s suffering a medical complaint. He was flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

May 29: Crew tasked to Whitianga to assist a female patient in her 70s involved in an accident and in a moderate condition. Due to the poor weather the mission was called off and Westpac 3 returned to base.

May 30: Crew tasked to Whitianga to assist a male patient in his 50s who had fallen three metres from a roof onto concrete and was in a moderate condition. He was transported to Thames Hospital by road ambulance and Westpac 1 returned to base.