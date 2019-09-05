Matt Anderson landed the part of Woody in The Pink Hammer by default.

He was the only bloke who showed up for auditions. By the way, Waihi Drama Society is looking for new members and males are welcome.

But the family man and miner from Waihi is perfect for the role of Woody, says director Geraldine Broderick.

''Matt understands the character of Woody, he can imagine what Woody's sheltered life would be like. This is Matt's first time on stage and he's already making suggestions about how we can improve things.''

Matt plays grumpy Woody who is going through a difficult time in his personal and working life.

One day he flings open the door to his man cave and finds four women expecting a women-only woodwork class. The tutor can't be found anyway and these women want their workshop.

A Kiwi comedy of laughs, self-realisations and touching moments ensues. A twist at the end captivates the audience, Geraldine says.

She has directed the play before in Tauranga and loves it so much she offered to direct Waihi Drama Society's version.

The last time Matt was on stage he was 10, playing the villain Captain Hook in a school production of Peter Pan.

Matt hasn't had a huge desire to return to the stage since then, but was talked into it by a few Waihi Drama Society members.

Auditions were great fun, he says.

''All the characters are really interesting characters, they all have issues in their own life and they are all very relatable characters.''

Geraldine travels from Tauranga three times a week to rehearse the five-strong Waihi cast.

''What makes the play unique is the diverse stories that we hear from the four characters, the diversity of their lives and how they have come to be in this workshop.''

The Pink Hammer was written by the late Wellington actress, poet and playwright Michele Amas.



The Pink Hammer

■ The Theatre, 21 Boyd Rd

■ October 2-13

■ Tickets $20 from Waihi Stationery.