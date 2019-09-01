VR Rotorua Lake Resort is doing it again this year!

Brides and grooms-to-be will be in wedding heaven at this year's Rotorua Wedding expo on the 15th of September. Everything you need for the big day, will be showcased under one roof, a must for all brides and grooms-to-be.

The inaugural Rotorua Wedding Affair will be held at the VR Rotorua Lake Resort on the 15th of September, starting at 10am until 3pm.

It is a free entry event, and a wonderful opportunity to talk to some of the leading people in the industry.

Music and entertainment will ensure that everyone has a great time, leaving with excellent ideas for the big day.

It doesn't matter how far you are in the planning process either, whether you are just starting your planning or adding the finishing touches, the expo will have a little bit of everything.

The expo was designed to give all our brides-to-be, excellent choices for everything they would need to make their day extra special.

Getting married it was such a happy occasion, but it can also be a stressful time with so much detail to consider.

Everything you need is here.

You'll be able to have a chat with dressmakers, hair and makeup artists, companies that help with gear, photographers, DJs, caterers, florists, a celebrant and a cake maker.

There is also a grand fashion show to attend at 1pm.

This is the second expo VR Resorts will be hosting and it is hoped it would continue every year, getting bigger and better.

Rochelle Free, organiser and owner of Freestyle Events and Marketing Ltd, said Last year's expo went well.

During an interview with Shauni James at last year's expo she was quite positive about the first expo hosted by VR Resort.

She said they had wanted to entice people to look at VR Rotorua Lake Resort because it was such an amazing venue.

"I think it's Rotorua's best-kept secret and a perfect place to have a wedding."

Free said they had also wanted to open it up to other wedding suppliers to make it a lovely time for everyone and show how amazing their weddings could be.

Free said when people came to a show because they were getting married it was such a happy occasion, and so everyone was always positive and friendly.

"I love talking to everyone and hearing about their special day."

She said a lot of people thought you had to go to Auckland to get everything but there were great local shops in the Bay of Plenty.