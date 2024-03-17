Vortex Ninja Park Rotorua

When Rotorua’s Motion Entertainment announced it was planning a brand new attraction recently, word quickly spread as customers began visualising what it could be.

Keen to keep people guessing, a teaser release served as an appetiser for what is about to take place at the centre next month. Another release soon followed, naming the attraction as Vortex Ninja Park – a whole new world of adventure and Rotorua’s first ever Ninja Park, which is set to open March 30.

Covering 750 square metres, the attraction will be faster, stronger and quicker than anything ever seen at Motion Entertainment Rotorua. Brand and Promotions Manager Taliya Boyd-Zame says there will be rock climbing, ziplining, an adult obstacle course; as well as a children’s obstacle course, LED slides and much more.

“Over the next month, we will be running some wicked giveaways and campaigns. To stay up to date with the latest information and sneak peaks, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.”

The concept has certainly tantalised locals as to the extent of the new attraction. It marks a major step up for the complex. Local Motion Entertainment Ltd owners Adrian Judd and Ryan Holmes have always been committed to bringing the best attractions to Rotorua to provide customers and visitors alike the utmost fun. But this is next level.

In order to accommodate the huge attraction, other adjustments need to be made first. The Lumberjax Mini Golf will be relocated within the building and the Xtreme Air Trampoline Park will be replaced with a brand new innovative interactive trampoline park.

Since opening over seven years ago, the Te Ngae Road centre has hosted around 1.9 million visitors – making a significant contribution to the local tourism industry. Employing 65 locals – Adrian and Ryan say they are fun people who put their heart and soul into operating New Zealand’s biggest indoor entertainment mall.

Excitement is growing among staff as work begins, while customers are keeping a close eye on the progress and following it all on social media as well. The entire project marks a significant investment for Adrian and Ryan. But their commitment to always stay ahead of the game and entertain people has been rewarded by the success this local business has achieved.

“Our newest attraction, and the replacement of the tramp park is a massive investment. Given our loyal and passionate customers and employees however, it gives us the confidence to invest, update and grow Motion Entertainment.

“Our mission is to continue to grow and develop, becoming bigger and better. We are confident our new custom-built attraction will exceed expectations and continue to provide maximum fun for our customers.”

Watch this space.