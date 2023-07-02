Roaring success as Rotorua’s White Tiger moves across town

Image / Supplied.

In uncertain times and rising cost of living, Rotorua’s White Tiger Restaurant and Bar has achieved the extraordinary. This locally-owned family business has done so well since opening last September, it has moved - more than doubling in size and capacity in the process.

Doors opened last Friday on Tutanakei Street, across from Eat Street. It was a smart move. This is Rotorua’s food hub – where businesses literally feed off one another. It’s a magnet for foodies; places to catch up and dine out. Just days into this new locale, White Tiger is already greeting new customers.

Anyone who hasn’t caught up with White Tiger’s move shouldn’t be disappointed if turning up at the old location. Don’t despair. Only the doors have closed. New premises has allowed the team to truly spread their wings; lifting their capacity from 55 to between 120 to 130. Outside, the alfresco area will come into its own come summer – when growing menu options will bring a truly international flavour to street dining. With an increased bar service, customers will now be able to enjoy drinks outside. Greater flexibility inside allows more options as well – from dinner table dining, casual corners, or drinks at the bar.

Until now, White Tiger has been a dinner-only restaurant – seven days a week. Lunch is a new addition - available from Wednesday to Sunday. Dinner is still served every evening and from Friday to Sunday, doors will stay open from lunch until closing. Lunch or dinner, Friday night drinks after work and weekend outings with family.

White Tiger struck the right recipe from the outset – one that focuses on fine food, personal service and attention to detail. Serving Asian Fusion cuisine, all dishes are cooked fresh. This isn’t smorgasbord pre-cooked fast food. But it does allow people to share a variety of tempting creations – like White Tiger’s delicious dumplings, signature Edamame beans and prawns among the tasty delicacies.

How about a ‘bottomless brunch’ – all you can eat for $75 per head? Fresh food – fast, fresh and gourmet presentation. It’s a unique selling point and a winner with customers. Like all good food – it’s all in the flavour. And that goes for drinks as well. Cocktails are a speciality at White Tiger; tempting creations like rum, ginger and ginger beer in the Dark & Stormy, or gin, mango and apple juice in Shai Prince. For a real taste sensation, White Tiger’s Honeycomb is something else again – honey syrup, vanilla vodka plum wine, finished with a caramel sauce.

And the innovation hasn’t stopped yet. Family spokesman Sam Bryant says they put a lot of effort into their cocktail range and this will expand even further.

“We pride ourselves on the total experience – care with the food and customers. It’s the little things that make a unique experience.”

White Tiger is a roaring success – in more ways than one. Double the size, double the capacity, and double the experience. Just note the address – Tutanekai Street – near Eat Street in the heart of Rotorua’s dining hub.

To get more info visit thewhitetiger