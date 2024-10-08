WIN: Every Winning Product From This Year’s Viva Beauty Awards 2024

Viva readers have the chance to win every award-winning product from our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards.
The results from our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards are in! Your all-important votes helped decide the skincare saviors, the haircare heroes, and the makeup must-haves.
Yes, this year’s awards helped unearth the best beauty products, but now you can win them all!
Discover the full list of winners from this year’s Viva Beauty Awards here and fill out the form below for your chance to be in to win this award-winning line-up:
- Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Elixir
- Aleph Concealer/Foundation
- Aleph Cheek/Lip Tint
- Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
- Karen Murrell Lipstick in the shade 37 Night Moves
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
- Emma Lewisham Illuminating Oil Cleanser
- Aotea Kawakawa Balm
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex
- Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir
- La Roche Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+
- Kerastase Genesis Collection
- Chloe Zara Hair Glossifying Hair Mist
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
- Pure Fiji Coconut Sugar Scrub
- Pure Fiji Hydrating Hand Creme
- Tom Ford Black Orchid eau de parfum
- Ecoya Guava & Lychee Sorbet Madison Candle
- Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash
- Ethique Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar
- Two Islands Skin Hydration Elixir
Competition closes 23 October 2024 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.