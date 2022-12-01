WIN: An Overnight Experience For Two With The Oyster Inn

Toasting its 10th birthday, The Oyster Inn is giving one very lucky Viva Premium subscriber the ultimate summer escape.

Situated on stunning Waiheke Island, The Oyster Inn is perfectly located in the heart of Oneroa village, with gorgeous views across the bay. In 2020, owners Josh and Helen Emett cemented their love of the Inn by becoming the new innkeepers. The Oyster Inn has become the Waiheke Island institution for celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones, and in November it celebrated a decade in the business.

To commemorate the milestone, The Oyster Inn is giving away a luxury overnight experience (valued at $870) to give away to one Viva Premium subscriber.

Prize pack includes:

1 night’s accommodation (subject to availability).

Glass of Champagne and oysters on arrival.

1 three-course lunch or dinner at the restaurant (menu and dietary requirements will be confirmed prior) plus a cocktail for the winner and one guest.

