WIN: A Lush Christmas Pack

Calling all Lush fans. To bring you joy in the run-up to the big day, one lucky Viva Premium subscriber will win the Christmas gift box — sweet stuff indeed!

Celebrating the launch of Lush’s limited-edition seasonal advent calendar — which contains a carefully curated range of twenty-five Lush festive favourites, cult favourites from previous years, and four exclusive items — Viva is giving away a very festive gift pack from the popular brand.

Prize includes:

Limited-edition Lush Advent Calendar, valued at $422.

Limited-edition Lush Christmas Candy Gift Box, featuring six candy sweet bath products, valued at $84.

Lush Christmas Candy Box. Photo / Supplied

Both prize items are made from 100 per cent recycled materials and can be recycled and reused (keeping your products safe and planet happy).

And it’s all encased in a limited-edition keep-forever box designed by the artists at Arthouse Unlimited, a charity that presents artistic talents of adults living with complex neuro-diverse and physical support needs.

Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.