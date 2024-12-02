The two-bedroom Ataahua Owners Villa is the newest addition to Delamore Lodge on Waiheke Island, offering privacy and self-contained luxury, but also access to a talented in-house chef.

The holiday begins the moment you hop off the ferry and spot the Delamore Lodge sign, held up by a driver ready to whisk you up the hill to this Waiheke luxury lodge. On a clifftop above Owhanake Bay, on the northwestern side of Waiheke Island, Delamore Lodge’s elevated position offers stunning views of the Hauraki Gulf and Rangitoto Island and the secluded bay below. Surrounded by native bush and manicured gardens filled with olive trees, succulents and colourful flowers, the property is on a quiet road, offering both privacy and easy access to the island’s key attractions, with Oneroa Village a five-minute drive away.

This boutique hotel, founded in 2001, is a tranquil and unique retreat ideal for a memorable weekend away or celebrating a special occasion. Its Instagram feed is a highlight reel of weddings and anniversaries and it’s easy to understand why. It has a 16-person maximum occupancy across its six rooms, offering a high level of service whether you’re in one of four private suites, the two-bedroom apartment or the recently refurbished two-bedroom Ataahua Owners Villa.

An aerial view of Delamore Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Viva stayed in The Owners Villa, which is nestled into the bush and set above the main lodge. With a private entrance and gardens, it’s secluded and peaceful, with all the amenities of the main lodge just a stroll, or a phone call, away.

Set across several levels, Delamore Lodge hugs the hillside and is positioned to take in the surrounding views from every angle, with stepped gardens and courtyards that lead down to the main lounge, dining area and adjoining terrace and infinity pool.

In contrast to the Mediterranean-style design of the main lodge, where curved brushed concrete and ornate ironwork abound, the Ataahua Owners Villa is modern yet relaxed with wood-look floors, jute rugs, black accents and textured wallpaper.

The Owners Villa at Delamore Lodge has a kitchen that comes fully equipped.

Renovated in 2022, it’s been designed as a private getaway that has everything you need for a two-night stay, with a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area that opens up to a private deck through sliding glass doors. The two master bedrooms, on either side of the living space, have spectacular views of the peninsula, as well as generous en suites with rain showers and walk-in wardrobes. The kingsize beds are beautifully made with quality linens and make the ideal spot for a morning coffee as you gaze out at the sea.

One of two master bedrooms in The Owners Villa.

The Owners Villa’s kitchen comes fully equipped with high-end appliances and cookware, which means guests can prepare their own meals, or make the most of private, in-room dining with a five-course menu designed by Delamore Lodge’s head chef, Sean Ballard. The fridge is also stocked with complimentary local beers, juices, soda and canned cocktails, and there’s a jar of freshly baked biscuits on the counter.

The lodge’s restaurant is not to be missed though, where a three or five-course dinner is available for guests to pre-book, designed by chef Sean based on what’s in season and available locally, with a menu printed and presented on your plate, and wine matching an optional add on. The service here is efficient and attentive, and staff are knowledgeable about the menu and wine list, which includes highlights from Waiheke’s local vineyards such as Poderi Crisci, Man O' War and Mudbrick.

Kingfish sashimi with bright green pea espuma at Delamore Lodge. Photo / Johanna Thornton

Included in the room rate are a pre-dinner cocktail and canapes in the guest lounge, which runs from 5.45pm to 6.45pm. We enjoyed a red ruby negroni made with cherry-infused gin from Waiheke Distilling Co and delicious bite-sized snacks of goats cheese and dates wrapped in prosciutto, and kūmara fritters with yoghurt and pickle. It was a great way to warm up for dinner, literally, with the central fireplace lit, and the sun preparing to set in the sky.

On the three-course dinner menu, which we ate at one of the window-side tables with views of the gardens, infinity pool and ocean, was kingfish sashimi with a vibrant green pea espuma, tomatoes, cucumber-infused gin, crispy tapioca crackers and pickled shallots. The main course was a generous serving of lamb with pomme puree and cumin roasted vegetables and a red wine jus. Dessert was one of the better chocolate fondants we’ve come across, with a retro rum raisin icecream and fresh berries. After dinner, all that’s left to do is follow the well-lit, winding stairs back up to The Owners Villa.

The view from The Owner's Villa at Delamore Lodge. Photo / Supplied

The next morning, breakfast and coffee are available from 8am-10am, which can be served in the main lodge, outside on the patio or in your suite. The Owners Villa also has a Nespresso machine for a pre-breakfast coffee. We took the opportunity to walk part of the challenging Owhanake Coastal track, which is accessible a short walk from the lodge on Delamore Drive and takes you along the ridgeline of Owhanake Bay around to Matiatia, past bays and inlets with amazing views of the Hauraki Gulf. Like a walking tour through an episode of Grand Designs, the path takes you past impressive holiday homes with manicured gardens and private bays.

The view from the infinity pool. Photo / Supplied

Back at the lodge, a swim in the infinity pool is the ideal way to finish the walk, with robes, pool towels and a tote bag provided in your suite. There’s also a jacuzzi, steam sauna and spa treatment rooms to make the most of, with facials and body therapies available to enjoy in the privacy of your suite.

With its impressive location, attentive staff and in-house amenities including a guest lounge, restaurant, infinity pool, spa and sauna, there's no real reason to leave Delamore Lodge. But with Waiheke's many sights on your doorstep, a weekend here offers the best of both worlds.

Getting there

Delamore Lodge is a short drive from Waiheke’s Matiatia Ferry Terminal and all stays at the lodge include complimentary transfers to and from Matiatia Ferry Terminal, which is a 35-minute ferry ride away from downtown Auckland. The lodge has its own helipad and arrival or departure by helicopter can be prearranged, meaning an under 10-minute journey to and from downtown Auckland.

An aerial shot of the Ataahua Owners Villa at Delamore Lodge displays its enviable position nestled among native bush.

Rates

In the high season (Dec 24, 2024–March 31, 2025) the owners villa is priced from $3520 per night for four guests. Dinner is available to all guests and can be included in any accommodation booking or with three courses $145 per head, add wine pairing for $85 per head, and five courses for $195 per head, with wine pairing at $120 per head.

Viva travelled to Waiheke Island courtesy of Island Direct and was hosted by Delamore Lodge.

