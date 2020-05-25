Where To Eat, Drink & Shop On Waiheke

Make up for lost time over lockdown and head to Waiheke for the day or rent a house and settle in for a few nights. Auckland’s jewel in the crown always delivers gorgeous beaches, delicious food, sometimes a bit too much wine but always fun in spades. And even though it’s winter the island is open for business. Here’s our hit-list of what do and where to eat:

Go for a Glorious Walk

Did you know Waiheke has over 100km of walking trails? If the hills are a bit too daunting, be sure to stroll on the golden sands of one of the island’s gorgeous beaches. Oneroa, Palm Beach and Onetangi beaches are firm favourites.

Hit the Shops

Visit the Ostend Market

No visit to Waiheke is complete without a trip to this Saturday morning market. From delicious juices to sampling locally made honey, the market provides an introspective cross section of Waiheke life, hippies and hipster included.

Ostend Market, Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Dine at The Shed at Te Motu Vineyard

This low-key restaurant definitely packs a powerful foodie punch with a focus towards growers championing ethical, sustainable agrigulture. New Chef Yutak Son has just joined the team post lock-down, with a fantastic pedigree having earned his stripes at Orphans Kitchen, Sidart and Black Estate.

Three Seven Two, Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Sunday Roast at the Oyster Inn

Chef and new owner Josh Emett has just launched the Inn's legendary Sunday Roast, served with Yorkshire Puddings; duck fat & thyme roasted potatoes; cauliflower cheese; buttered greens, and cabbage with garlic confit. Excellent value at $35 (roast only), $45 (two courses), or $55 (three courses: starter, roast and dessert). Lot of other coastal deliciousness on the all-new menu too.

Te Motu, Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Fresh catch

Slurp down a freshly shucked oyster. Head to Te Matuku's Seafood store in Ostend for some of the freshest oysters on the planet, plucked out of the water a few kilometres away in Te Matuku Bay and shucked onsite. If you're heading to the island they've everything you need to cook and prepare seafood and some delicious fresh fish on offer too.

Te Matuku’s Seafood, Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Go Vegan

Akito, a cool new "plant focused" café, has opened in Oneroa to the delight of vegans and vegetarians on the island. Try their jackfruit dahl with roast vegetables, coconut black rice, coriander and a buckwheat dosa. Yum.

Coffee and Cake

It's a family affair at Island Coffee where the lovely Burn clan Stephen, Jane and sons Finn and Tom roast and serve some of the best coffee in the Hauraki complimented with the most indulgent pastries and cakes from Little Tart Bakery.

Tantalise at Tantalus

This Cheshire-designed vineyard restaurant has firmly cemented its position and reputation as the classiest joint in town. On a recent visit before lock-down the snapper & scampi cake drew audible gasps of appreciation.

Hold court at The Courtyard

Chef Brent Mills tucked away spot, The Courtyard, is popular with locals who love his delicious handmade pastas.

Give Surfdale a Whirl

Newly opened Bisou serves up fantastic crepes, pastries and baguettes, co-owned by Jane Raybould of Frenchot fame. Next door Found's eclectic interior is a locals' favourite for coffee, an after dinner cocktail and everything in between.

Sample the delicious fare at Three Seven Two

Perfectly positioned front row on Onetangi Beach, chef Bronwyn Laight’s inventive menu is produce driven and seasonal, with delicious options for vegetarians.

Island Coffee, Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Get a taste of Europe

First, head to Casita Miro where chef Rensha Bouwer does the best tapas this side of Madrid and head to what looks like a Tuscan idle at Poderi Crisci, who's famous long lunch is legendary.

The Oyster Inn, Waiheke. Photo / Supplied

Take the Family

Wild Estate's vineyard restaurant has a huge cosy fire and a menu with pizzas and something for everyone.

Go Green