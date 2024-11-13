Never Run Out: Win A 10-Year Supply of Coffee From Coffee Supreme

Win A 10-Year Supply of Coffee From Coffee Supreme.

Whether it’s running out of charge on your phone, running out of fuel in your car or running out of time – none of it’s great. But running out of coffee? That is enough to ruin your day. That’s why coffee roaster Coffee Supreme is running its Never Run Out campaign to give one lucky winner a decade’s supply of its coffee.

Just hop on to Coffee Supreme’s website to enter. Pick your coffee of choice from the page, enter your details and you’ll be in the draw to win ten years’ supply delivered to your door. The winner will receive 500g of coffee each fortnight.

“There’s nothing sweeter to a coffee drinker than the knowledge you never have to think about ordering coffee again. We’re delivering that gift to one lucky drinker for the next 10 years,” says Kate Kember, Coffee Supreme’s chief marketing officer.

Kate says Supreme wanted the Never Run Out campaign to cut through the cacophony of coffee commercials and chatter, and to be fresh in both its creative style and medium. The brand called on New Zealand animator and director Joel Kefali to craft the campaign’s creative from ink and paper, melded together in a fluid and mesmerising style.

Founded in Wellington in 1993, Coffee Supreme has since expanded to Australia and Japan. It prioritises sustainable and ethical practices, working directly with farmers to ensure fair trade and high-quality harvests. Its approach to coffee focuses on the craft of roasting and brewing, offering unique blends and single-origin options that appeal to coffee connoisseurs.