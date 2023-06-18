Dr Libby Weaver discusses organic food, gut health and her new campaign, the One Teaspoon Challenge.

Tell us about your research around our consumption of fruit and vegetables?

Recent data from the Ministry of Health reveals a concerning statistic: only 10.4 per cent of adults and only 6.4 per cent of children are meeting the recommended daily intake of five serves of vegetables. This is deeply concerning as vegetables contain a host of substances that are highly protective and reduce our risks of developing a range of diseases.

Over time as ultra-processed foods have infiltrated the food supply and become so readily available, too often, our daily veggie intake takes a backseat as we rush between tasks, get split between responsibilities and generally just feel exhausted.

When our lives are very full, it can be easy to let nourishment slip to the bottom of the priority list as there are so many convenient options available to us. Sadly, most of these lack vegetables.

We’ve all heard of 5+ a day, but how many vegetables do we really need?

My recommendation would be a minimum of seven in order to provide your body with enough of the nutrients it requires to do more than just stave off deficiencies. One serve is half a cup of cooked vegetables or one cup of salad vegetables. So 3.5 cups of cooked veg per day and you’re there!

Do we need to rotate the types of fruits and vegetables we eat, or can we get all the nutrients from our favourites?

Variety truly is key when it comes to the fruits and vegetables we consume. The different colours in plants provide different antioxidants to humans so eating the rainbow is what we are aiming for. In saying that, if you only like four vegetables, then please eat those!

Is organic food significantly better for our health, or is it more of a marketing strategy?

I would argue it’s significantly better for our health as well as the health of our planet. Organic farming (and biodynamic farming, as well as some home gardeners) recognises the pivotal role of soil as the foundation of our food chain. If a nutrient isn’t in the soil it can’t be in the food so there is typically greater nutritional value in organic food.

Plus, the absence of pesticides and herbicides means we are not adding to the load of our generally overworked liver or suppressing the plants’ natural defence mechanisms, which can then offer us more antioxidants when we consume them.

For some, organic produce is not available due to their location or it’s prohibitive cost-wise, so I simply suggest doing the best you can within your means.

Going to a local farmers market can be a great way to access fresher produce at more affordable prices and learn more about the methods used in the cultivation process — plus you’re directly supporting farmers.

You might meet growers who don’t spray their food and go close to meeting ‘organic’ standards, yet don’t have a stamp on their produce.

How significant is the role of genetics in our nutritional needs, and can we adjust our diet accordingly?

Many people think that if they have a family history of a disease — for example type 2 diabetes — they are ‘destined’ to also receive this diagnosis at some point in their future. Yet, this doesn’t have to be the case.

While a family history might increase your risk of developing a condition due to genetic predisposition and shared environmental factors, the good news is that lifestyle changes — such as meeting our nutritional needs — can significantly reduce this risk.

According to epigenetics, we have the ability to influence the expression of our genes so just because it’s in your genes, doesn’t mean it needs to be in your future.

How common is nutrient deficiency?

The prevalence of nutrient deficiencies can vary depending on factors such as geographical location, socioeconomic status, dietary patterns and individual health conditions.

Yet I would say that our NZ statistics that point to such a low percentage of the population consuming the recommended daily intake of vegetables indicates that deficiencies are likely to be fairly widespread.

We have to remember that plants offer us so much more than just the vitamins and minerals that are measured in modern blood tests — there are phytochemicals, antioxidants and other unique substances all vital to our health which are not measured. We might be deficient in a mineral, like zinc or iron for example — which can show up in a blood test — and insufficient in another, like magnesium.

An insufficiency is where the level of a nutrient is not disastrously low, it’s in a sub-optimal range, which tends to generate less severe symptoms than a deficiency but it can become a deficiency if the insufficient intake is not addressed.

How does nutrient deficiency affect our energy and how our bodies function?

Nutrient deficiencies can have a significant impact on our body and overall health, with varying effects depending on the specific nutrients involved and the biochemical processes they influence.

Some common signs of nutritional deficiencies include poor energy, frequent colds and flus, headaches, difficulties with menstrual cycles or menopausal symptoms, brain fog, poor-quality sleep and digestive complaints.

The range of potential symptoms is extensive, highlighting the broad impact that nutrient deficiencies can have on our wellbeing. Zinc, for example, is used in everything from wound healing and immunity to the detoxification of alcohol and turning cholesterol into sex hormones. When we don’t have enough, so much can suffer!

Why are we are not getting enough nutrients?

The diminishing quality of our soil and the overconsumption of nutrient-poor foods are two key factors contributing to deficiencies. The nutritional value of the food we eat is greatly influenced by the quality of the soil it is grown in.

Regrettably, when soils are used over and over again without nutrient-dense replenishment or crop rotation, nutritional value diminishes. With each crop cycle, vital nutrients are depleted from the soil as they are utilised by the growing plants.

As a result, the nutritional quality of the soil declines, subsequently affecting the nutritional content of the food we ultimately consume. Add to this the abundance of processed we have available to us and the reliance that many people have on pre-packaged and takeaway foods.

What are the most common nutrient deficiencies that New Zealanders have?

Iron deficiency ranks highest in terms of prevalence, with children, pregnant and menstruating women, as well as those who eat in a way that can too easily be lacking in iron-rich foods (such as a vegetarian or vegan way of eating) being particularly affected. Vitamin D, which is primarily obtained through sunlight exposure on the skin but also available in small quantities in certain foods, is another one high on the list.

Similarly, vitamin B12, which is only naturally present in foods of animal origin, is frequently inadequate in a solely plant-based way of eating and can be common in such instances.

Zinc, which is found in the highest levels in oysters and only in small amounts in other foods including eggs, sunflower seeds and sardines (and is sadly depleted from most soils), is also common.

Selenium is a trace mineral meaning we only need tiny amounts of daily, yet our only real food source of it are Brazil nuts. If we’re not eating them (or supplementing) this nutrient can also creep onto the deficiency list.

Gut health and a healthy microbiome are topical now. How do fruit and vegetables works to aid this?

Consuming a wider variety of plant foods is a powerful way to support your gut microbiome, as diversity in how we eat translates to diversity in our microbiome.

Substances in fruit and vege provide fuel for beneficial bacteria in our large intestine to flourish and these bugs contribute to all sorts of processes inside us, including how robust our immune function is, neurotransmitters in our brain, and they even influence the way our body utilises calories from food.

Plus, eating more plants tends to mean we are eating fewer processed foods which too often contain ingredients such as preservatives that can impact on the delicate ecosystem in our intestines in a lousy way.

Is it possible to supplement our way out of a poor diet?

Nothing on this planet can replace a nourishing way of eating. Supplements are called ‘supplements’ for a reason — they are designed to work alongside nutritious foods, not replace them.

While it would be ideal to obtain all of our required nutrients solely from food, it is sadly no longer feasible in today’s world. Most soils lack the necessary nutrients, as far too often only three nutrients are replenished in conventional farming practices, leaving a deficit of at least ten others.

What is the One Teaspoon Challenge?

It’s one teaspoon of the plant-based, nutrient-rich supplement, Bio Blends Organic Dail Greens & Radiant Reds, in a glass of water each day, for 28 days, so people can experience the transformative effects first-hand, as well as challenges to participate in along the way.

What was the inspiration behind your One Teaspoon Challenge and why is it important for people to participate in it?

There tends to be this prevailing mentality of “all or nothing” with people yo-yoing between being on a ‘health kick’ and ‘falling off the wagon’ (neither of which are terms that support long-term health).

I want to help people understand that something as small as a teaspoon a day can make an incredible difference to your health and energy over time. You don’t have to change everything all at once — this is usually not sustainable. Small things consistently done, foster extraordinary results over time.

Consistency is key and every day is a new opportunity to make more nourishing choices. I want to show people how easy it can be to amp up your nourishment without having to make too many changes to your lifestyle and feel the difference.

How do the nutrients from the One Teaspoon Challenge compare with what one could achieve through a regular balanced diet?

The idea of this Challenge is to add an extra spoonful of concentrated, nutrient dense plants to your day, not to replace the nutrition you obtain from what you generally eat. Essentially this is about enhancing what you can achieve nutritionally through your food.

What significant differences can someone expect to notice in their health after participating in the challenge for 28 days?

Past participants shared with me that they noticed improved energy without their usual 3pm slump that their ‘brain fog’ disappeared. That they noticed a reduction in sugar cravings, a change in their taste preferences to more nutritious foods as well as clearer and more radiant skin.

People also said their bowels were working more efficiently, they had less or no more bloating, and they didn’t get the same levels of intense hunger that they used to. We all respond differently but better energy across the whole day was common for many.

How did you decide what ingredients to put into Organic Daily Greens and Radiant Reds?

I formulated this Bio Blends product using ingredients I had been using to make my own powder at home for my own personal use. I initially used it when I travelled but felt so good having it, I started having it daily. So when I formulated the Bio Blends range, this was the first one I made. The blend is designed to offer a potent dose of key nutrients, antioxidants and phytochemicals that the body needs to support detoxification and elimination pathways, immunity and great energy.

You mention that the Challenge supports clearer thinking. Can you elaborate on how the nutrients in this supplement contribute to improved cognitive function?

The brain needs a wide variety of nutrients from whole, real foods, to provide it with nourishment across all life stages — from development in utero, all the way through to the prevention of age-related cognitive decline.

When we increase our intake of nutrients from a state of insufficiency or deficiency, our brain, as well as the processes that support a healthy brain (like good blood glucose management) receives what they need to build, repair and maintain structure, do regulatory work, and function better.

As the creator of the One Teaspoon Challenge, have you incorporated it into your own daily routine?

I’ve been having the Organic Daily Greens and Radiant Reds blend for many years now — mid-afternoon I have a big glass of water with a teaspoon of this blend.

As I travel a lot, I also pack it into my suitcase to help me meet my nutrient needs when I’m on the road. The consistency of my energy and the clarity of my mind are the two big standouts for me, personally.

How do the nutrients in Organic Daily Greens and Radiant Reds support the body’s detoxification pathways?

Broccoli contains the superstar phytonutrient sulforaphane which our liver uses to detoxify potentially problematic substances that if they were to accumulate in our blood, would be harmful to us — think pesticides and artificial substances in processed foods.

Sulforaphane is particularly important for estrogen detoxification, preparing it for elimination.

Dandelion contains substances that promote bile flow which delivers the almost fully detoxified substances to the gut microbiome for the last stage of detoxification before elimination.

The challenge promises to help with energy and vitality. Can you elaborate on how the ingredients in the Organic Daily Greens and Radiant Reds contribute to these benefits?

Energy does not have to decline in a debilitating way as we age (to a point). The amount of energy we have (or don’t have) can be attributed to many reasons. However, a common scenario when someone is experiencing lousy energy is that their detoxification and elimination pathways aren’t functioning optimally.

When this happens, it’s common to feel sluggish, exhausted, bloated and easily irritated. Not only does Organic Daily Greens provide a great big dose of antioxidants and nutrients required to support energy production inside us, the ingredients were also selected to help support the body’s natural detoxification processes, which also fosters our experience of energy.

Organic Daily Greens and Radiant Reds is a nutritional support for children from age 3 and over, as well as teenagers, right through to adults of all ages.

Always start young children on ½ teaspoon for 3-4 days to ensure tolerance. Increase to 1 teaspoon per day if desired after this time or keep young children on the smaller dose.

Finally, if someone decides to continue with the One Teaspoon Challenge beyond the 28 days, are there any additional benefits or potential drawbacks they should be aware of?

Every additional teaspoon of nourishment you offer your body is beneficial. As the Organic Daily Greens and Radiant Reds blend is simply ground-up vegetables and whole blackcurrants (and contains no nutrients that we need to be mindful of overdoing), you can continue to enjoy one or even two teaspoons a day for as long as you like without any drawbacks.

