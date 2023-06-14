WIN: 1 Of 50 Bottles Of Dr Libby Weaver’s Bio Blends Organic Daily Greens & Radiant Reds

Viva is delighted to be giving away Dr Libby Weaver’s Bio Blends Organic Daily Greens & Radiant Reds, worth $60 each, to 50 lucky readers.

It’s designed to support the body’s detoxification pathways, with antioxidants and nutrients to support energy production. “I formulated this Bio Blends product using ingredients I had been using to make my own powder at home for my own personal use. I initially used it when I travelled but felt so good having it, I started having it daily,” Weaver tells Viva in an insightful interview for our June 14 issue.

“So when I formulated the Bio Blends range, this was the first one I made. The blend is designed to offer a potent dose of key nutrients, antioxidants and phytochemicals that the body needs to support detoxification and elimination pathways, immunity and great energy.”

Bio Blends Organic Daily Greens & Radiant Reds. Photo / Supplied

It’s the latest release from the trusted expert and Viva guest contributor — her regular columns are some of our most popular — and takes sharing her knowledge to a new level.

Weaver recommends using Bio Blends for her One Teaspoon Challenge, which begins on July 5, and encourages people to take one teaspoon of the plant-based, nutrient-rich supplement, Bio Blends Organic Daily Greens & Radiant Reds, in a glass of water each day, for 28 days.

