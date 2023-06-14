WIN: 1 Of 50 Bottles Of Dr Libby Weaver’s Bio Blends Organic Daily Greens & Radiant Reds

Viva is delighted to be giving away Dr Libby Weaver’s Bio Blends Organic Daily Greens & Radiant Reds, worth $60 each, to 50 lucky readers.
It’s designed to support the body’s detoxification pathways, with antioxidants and nutrients to support energy production. “I formulated this Bio Blends product using ingredients I had been using to make my own powder at home for my own personal use. I initially used it when I travelled but felt so good having it, I started having it daily,” Weaver tells Viva in an insightful interview for our June 14 issue.
“So when I formulated the Bio Blends range, this was the first one I made. The blend is designed to offer a potent dose of key nutrients, antioxidants and phytochemicals that the body needs to support detoxification and elimination pathways, immunity and great energy.”
It’s the latest release from the trusted expert and Viva guest contributor — her regular columns are some of our most popular — and takes sharing her knowledge to a new level.
Weaver recommends using Bio Blends for her One Teaspoon Challenge, which begins on July 5, and encourages people to take one teaspoon of the plant-based, nutrient-rich supplement, Bio Blends Organic Daily Greens & Radiant Reds, in a glass of water each day, for 28 days.
Simply fill out your details below to be in to win.
Competition closes Wednesday March 21 at 11.59m. Terms and conditions apply.