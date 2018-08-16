When it comes to sharing a good dessert, this wickedly sticky chocolate and date meringue is perfect. Not so quick to make, maybe save this recipe for a weekend dinner party. Delicate, light and totally decadent all in one, it is a must. Don’t hold back.
CHOCOLATE & DATE MERINGUE RECIPE Serves 8
5 egg whites 180g caster sugar ¼ tsp rosewater 180g dried dates, chopped roughly 180g dark chocolate, roughly chopped 200ml cream, lightly whipped Grated chocolate, to decorate
- Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease and line with baking paper the base of a 23cm spring-form cake tin.
- Place the egg whites in a large bowl and beat until stiff. Slowly add the sugar, letting it combine well after each addition. Add the rosewater and mix again.
- Gently fold through the dates and chocolate. Spoon the mixture into the cake tin and spread roughly. Place into the oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes, then turn the oven off and allow to cool. Place a wooden spoon in the door to keep it ajar as it cools.
- Place carefully onto a serving platter, spread over the cream and sprinkle with grated chocolate.