Wickedly Sticky Chocolate & Date Meringue

By Angela Casley
When it comes to sharing a good dessert, this wickedly sticky chocolate and date meringue is perfect. Not so quick to make, maybe save this recipe for a weekend dinner party. Delicate, light and totally decadent all in one, it is a must. Don’t hold back.

CHOCOLATE & DATE MERINGUE RECIPE

Serves 8
5 egg whites

180g caster sugar

¼ tsp rosewater

180g dried dates, chopped roughly

180g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

200ml cream, lightly whipped

Grated chocolate, to decorate
  1. Preheat an oven to 170C. Grease and line with baking paper the base of a 23cm spring-form cake tin.
  2. Place the egg whites in a large bowl and beat until stiff. Slowly add the sugar, letting it combine well after each addition. Add the rosewater and mix again.
  3. Gently fold through the dates and chocolate. Spoon the mixture into the cake tin and spread roughly. Place into the oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes, then turn the oven off and allow to cool. Place a wooden spoon in the door to keep it ajar as it cools.
  4. Place carefully onto a serving platter, spread over the cream and sprinkle with grated chocolate.

