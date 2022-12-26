Raw fish gets three different treatments here — all equally delicious and worthy of a spot on the summer table.

Tomato ceviche

This ceviche doesn’t have to sit overnight, so can be on your table within a couple of hours. There’s a hint of chilli but you’re still able to enjoy the subtle flavour of the fresh fish.

Serves 6

1 cup lime juice

400g white fish, cut in chunks

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ red onion, diced finely

1 large tomato, peeled, seeded and diced small

1 red chilli, cut small

10cm piece cucumber, cut finely

½ cup tomato passata

1 lime, zest and juice

1 bunch coriander, chopped roughly

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Pour the lime juice into a large bowl. Add the fish, stirring well to mix. Leave covered in the fridge for 2-4 hours.

2. Heat the oil in a small frying pan. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes until softened.

3. In a larger bowl combine the garlic, red onion, tomato, chilli, cucumber, passata, lime and coriander. Mix until well combined.

4. Just before serving drain the fish completely of all the juices. Fold through the vegetable mix. Season with salt and pepper.

5. Serve in individual glasses garnished with a wedge of lime.

Recipe by Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens

Snapper tartare with avocado

This snapper tartare can be prepared the day before, which is great for letting the flavours infuse — you can plate it an hour before serving. Salting the cucumber is essential to draw out all the juices. Remember to dry well after rinsing.

Serves 4

250g snapper

¼ cucumber, peeled, seeded, diced finely

Salt and pepper

100g potato, peeled and diced small

¼ cup finely diced red pepper

1 shallot, finely diced

1 Tbsp dill or parsley

1 tsp lemon zest

½ cup good-quality mayonnaise

Sauce topping

2 Tbsp sour cream

1 tsp horseradish

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Pinch cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp chervil or chives, chopped roughly

1 firm avocado, sliced

Lemon juice, for squeezing

1. Cut snapper into cubes. Salt the cucumber and set aside for 20 minutes, then rinse under cold water and pat dry.

2. Put potatoes into boiling water and cook until just tender. Drain and cool.

3. In a bowl, mix snapper, cucumber, potato, pepper, shallot, herbs and zest. Add mayonnaise and combine. Refrigerate until needed.

4. For the sauce topping, mix sour cream, horseradish, juice, cayenne and herbs in a small bowl.

5. Place a 6-7cm pastry ring on a plate and fill with a quarter of the snapper mix, pushing it down gently. Smooth the top. Remove the ring gently, running a sharp knife around the circumference if necessary. Repeat for the rest of the mixture. Place a dollop of sauce on the top of each.

6. Slice the avocado and arrange it on the plate beside the snapper.

7. Drizzle with a little lemon juice and freshly ground pepper.

Recipe by Angela Casley

Photo / Tamara West

Hawaiian tuna poke

Try this for a great way to turn fresh fish into an easy snack.

Serves 8

1 spring onion, finely chopped

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp soy sauce

1 Tbsp sambal oelek

1 lime, zest only

1 piece fresh ginger, grate enough to squeeze

1 Tbsp of juice into the mix

450g tuna, or salmon (needs to be very fresh), diced

2 Tbsp macadamia nuts, crushed (or candlenuts if you can find them)

1 serving seaweed, toasted, or use sesame seeds

1 packet pita bread, to make freshly baked pita chips

1. In a bowl combine spring onion, sesame oil, soy sauce, sambal oelek and the lime zest.

2. Grate enough fresh ginger to squeeze 1 Tbsp of juice into the mix. Add tuna (or salmon) and macadamia nuts (or candlenuts). Combine and chill.

3. Serve sprinkled with toasted seaweed or sesame seeds on freshly baked pita chips.

Recipe by Warren Elwin