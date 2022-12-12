Stop the car! We’re on the road but we’re taking it slow this summer, exploring the best of food and drink up and down the country. Hitch a ride with Viva as we explore Northland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay and Queenstown. This week we’re in Northland, lapping up the sunshine, blue water, fresh fish and some fine pāua pies.

How far would you go for truly beautiful pāua pie? If it’s the far north of the Far North, look out for the Houhora Honey Bees stall, just past Pukenui. They do it all and their food is made with love. They make delicious fresh fruit icecream, sandwiches and more. If it’s lunch you need, their homemade pies are seriously good — there’s plenty to choose from (including the hamburger pie, with two patties, pickles and cheese) but it’s the pāua pie we can’t go past. Don’t forget to pick up a jar of honey, made from hives on-site. Open seven days, 4238 Far North Rd, Houhora.

Sometimes you just need a little bit of luxe to wash away the sea salt and golden sands. Almost at the tip of Karikari Peninsula, 25 minutes from SH1, Carrington Estate offers Karikari Estate wine flights and shared platters, plus tremendous views to boot. Choose between meat, Mediterranean, seafood and cheese platters, and add a half dozen oysters for good measure. Open seven days, 109 Matai Bay Rd, Karikari Peninsula.

At 90 Mile Takeaways (formerly known as Blue Moon) in Awanui, you’ll find a basic menu of burgers, fish and chips and toasties online, but visit in person to discover the daily specials like raw fish salad, deep-fried flounder, fry bread, mussel chowder and homemade trifle. And almost everything on the menu is still well under $10. Tuesday to Saturday, 107 State Highway 1, Awanui.

They've been serving drinks at Awanui Hotel since Queen Victoria was in charge, back in 1894. Nearly 120 years later, Awanui Hotel, at the corner of Collard St and SH1, is a meat lover's dream, with an entire menu dedicated to 400-degree stone grilling. The result is a classic steakhouse menu — lamb rump or scotch fillet, perhaps, seared to perfection and smothered with garlic butter, alongside chowder, prawn cocktails, ribs and chips. Enjoy it in the huge beer garden. Open seven days, cnr Collard St & SH1, Awanui.

Beach Box cafe, Coopers Beach. Photo / Supplied

Just back from Coopers Beach by the Four Square, you will find Beach Box with the best coffee in town and a cabinet of savouries, sweets, and refreshing gelato. Almond croissants are their specialty, but you must get in quickly. Ready in time for summer, they have revamped their modest outdoor landscape into a vibrant alfresco area. Open seven days, 31 Coopers Drive, Coopers Beach.

Mangōnui is a bit spoilt — this tiny town is over-represented when it comes to tasty spots to refresh yourself. The first on our list is the hidden gem Little Kitchen Cafe, with its cute farm-to-table vibes and absolutely delicious food. The cafe offers food all day long — breakfast, hearty pies, lush cakes, fresh salads, loads of vegan options and dinner throughout the summer months. Just watch out for the hungry seagulls (you’ll find water pistols on the outdoor tables to protect your meal). Open seven days, 118 Waterfront Dr, Mangōnui.

It’s been decided. There’s a new fish and chip must-stop in Mangōnui, and it’s not where you think. Order your classic fish and chips at Fresh & Tasty Takeaways, then head next door to the Mangōnui Hotel to get your drinks order in, and get into some banter with the locals, where your meal will be delivered. The Hotel has a stunning view of the harbour. If you’re there on a Thursday night, buy some raffle tickets and be involved in the winning wheel - you could win free drinks or some Mangōnui Hotel merchandise. Open seven days, 112 Waterfront Rd, Mangōnui.

In a one-Thai town, what else would you name your restaurant? The Thai is not just Mangōnui’s only Thai restaurant — it’s also exceptionally tasty. We’ve even heard “best Thai in New Zealand” bandied about, so be sure to pull over at this humble harbourside spot. Try the mushroom entree (battered and stuffed with minced pork), but they’re best known for their fresh seafood dishes — push the boat out with the Mangōnui Showtime — flash-fried prawns, squid, fish and scallops. It’s busy in the summer months, so call a day or two ahead to book a table. Tuesday to Sunday, 80 Waterfront Rd, Mangōnui.

New in Kaitaia is Peekaboo, a perfect stop if the kids need to stretch their legs with a fabulous outdoor playground to burn off a bit of energy, and a large stylish backyard dining area to watch them from. Run by Stefanie Ruscigno and Daniel Fasnacht (of Kaitaia’s Beachcomber restaurant and bar), the menu is epic in scope and European in nature: sourdough pizza, fresh pasta, tapas to share and a kids’ menu, plus wine by the glass, cocktails and a good selection for coeliacs with gluten-free breakfast, burger and pizza options. Open seven days, 5 Bank St, Kaitaia.

As it only opened at the end of last summer, most road-trippers will not have had the opportunity to stroll through Whangārei’s gorgeous Hundertwasser Art Centre yet. This beautiful centre feels as if you’re walking through a work of art hand-drawn by Friedensreich Regentag Dunkelbunt Hundertwasser himself. Do not miss the chance to refresh yourself at the restaurant — the focus is zero-waste, everything’s made from scratch, and the menu changes all the time (and even the scones are a work of art). Open seven days, 81 Dent St, Whangārei.

Back in the 80s there were only a handful of restaurants in Auckland, but amongst the slim pickings, Shesh Besh on K Rd stood out for its fresh, healthy, vegetable-forward Israeli food. Little known to most is that owner Shlomo Elisar did not go far — he’s just up the way a bit, in Whangārei, running the Fat Camel Cafe. You can’t beat an Israeli breakfast, always packed with salads, pickles and cheese, so go early for shakshuka, huge omelettes or malawach, a fried pastry pancake (OK, so a slightly less healthy option, but you’re on holiday, so we’ll allow it). The falafel pita pockets and mezze platters are the winners at lunch. Open seven days. Quality St, Whangārei.

If you’re travelling along the west coast, you’ll be passing through Dargaville. Here you’ll find Matich’s, a hidden gem. Various owners have been serving up fresh fish here for 90 years — order the raw fish, the kūmara chips or the unbeatable meal deals that come with chips, salad and homemade tartare for a bit more than $10. Plus, summer is flounder season in the northern Kaipara Harbour — we recommend ordering a whole one, battered and deep-fried, for yourself. Then grab kina, oysters and pāua to take away. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 95 Victoria St, Dargaville.

Yes, it’s a well-known standout, and yes, it lives up to the hype. Famous for its expansive pizza range and over-done toppings, this pub-style restaurant with a Scottish lean does not disappoint. There’s also a craft brewery out the back, which produces a wide range of in-house drops (try the Kaitaia Fire chilli beer for a kick or the power-packed Glink’s Gully — but only if you’re not driving). McLeod’s is also the perfect family stop with a small fenced-off playground out the back, and an area for little ones inside too, complete with a train set. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 2 Cove Rd, Waipu.

Next stop: Bay of Plenty. Check back to explore the best of the Bay next week.