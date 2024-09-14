In this fortnightly series, Viva’s resident dining-out editor shares advice on where and what to eat.

Do you have any restaurant-related questions or dining-out dilemmas? Jesse Mulligan is here to help.

Email Jesse at Viva@nzherald.co.nz and tell him what you need. Where and what do you like to eat? How much do you want to spend? If you’re just visiting, where are you staying while you’re in town? Who are you eating with? Does anybody have access issues?

Here are some questions he’s been asked lately and his answers.

Hey Jesse,

Out of the blue, but I was hoping you could help me out. My wife’s birthday is coming up later in the year, I want to take her somewhere special for dinner - she’s tripping a number, if you catch my drift.

The thing is, I’m a bit lost. We don’t go out much. I feel like I’m asking Dad for first date advice but Auntie Google’s not being much help.

It’ll just be the three of us including our slightly fussy teenager and me. I would be really grateful for any tips or suggestions you can share.

Thanks heaps.

Thanks friend, I’m very pleased to hear from you and, of course, happy to help!

What sort of budget are you looking at? The teenager might be the trickiest to cater for as we get into special occasion territory though Italian is quite a crowd pleaser. Take a look at Bossi which is in the city and where they are working hard to be the best! Spanish-inspired Movida is a lovely space and also in the city.

Wherever you go, you probably want to make sure the service staff make your wife feel special so it’s worth investing a little more in a place where they pay their waiters enough to care: Gilt or Onslow? Both have special occasion vibes.

Soul Bar and Amano both have great service and approachable menus too. Have a browse and let me know how you go!

Vinci's in Napier.

Jesse,

I have a couple of work days in our Napier office coming up and I want to make sure I eat well while I’m there. Dinners are taken care of but lunch recommendations would be amazing!

Kerryn

Kerryn I am here to tell you I had the best kebab of my LIFE in Napier just a couple of weeks ago. Make a beeline for Kilim Cafe and order the falafel, which comes loaded with fresh crisp salad veges and pink pickled onion. They have a pretty extensive menu actually - feel free to order another Turkish classic like the gozleme if you don’t trust me on the kebab (but seriously, get the kebab).

I love Vinci's pizza down the road, where you can buy it by the slice: I had a beef brisket and white kim chi pizza sprinkled with sesame seeds and it was delicious. Or (all on the same street) head to pan-Asian joint Black Pearl for fried chicken or a lovely, filling tonkatsu ramen soup.

Alla Prossima. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hi Jesse,

A group of us are coming up from the mighty Waikato to see Jennifer Ward Leeland and Michael Hurst in their new play at Q Theatre on Friday.

Could go back to Tony’s Steak House, the scene of my first date with my husband back in 1972 after seeing The Godfather. And yes he held my hand during the horse in the bed scene. So romantic.

Anyway back to Friday Night. Any recommendations? Have you tried Citizen Q?

I seem to remember you recently reviewed a new restaurant in Upper Queen St that sounded different and delicious.

Thanks for your time,

Jane

Morrinsville

Hello Jane

Alla Prossima is the one you might be thinking of, I love it. Authentic regional Italian cuisine in an interesting hotel venue that is flash but not intimidatingly so.

Nearby are two favourites: Candela and Celeste, but all three are a little walk down to the theatre. I can’t think of anywhere closer I’d send you though, except perhaps for a gin and some decent bar food at the rooftop joint The Churchill? Let me know how you get on.

Jesse

