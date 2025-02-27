Cracked wheat, stonefruit and handfuls of herbs meet in this tasty tropical twist on a tabbouleh salad.

Bulgur wheat is a cracked cereal grain with a faintly nutty taste that is frequently used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking.

A little bulgur wheat goes a long way. Fluff the wheat well ahead of time, and then it’s just a matter of putting it all together.

BULGUR WHEAT WITH CHICKEN, PEACH AND AVOCADO Serves 4

1 cup bulgur wheat
400g chicken thighs
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp sriracha
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 corn cob, cooked
1 courgette, grilled
1 large ripe avocado, diced
1 peach, stone removed and sliced
½ red onion, sliced thinly
½ cup chopped mint
2 Tbsp chopped basil

1. Place the bulgur wheat in a large bowl. Pour boiling water over it to just cover it, then cover with a plate for 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

2. Place the chicken thighs on a plate and spread over the oil and 1 tablespoon of sriracha. Preheat a barbecue to medium heat. Cook the chicken, turning once or twice until cooked through. Set aside.

3. Mix the remaining sriracha with the mayonnaise.

4. Add the corn removed from the cob, the chopped courgette, avocado, peach, onion, mint and basil to the bulgur wheat, combining well.