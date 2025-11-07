Fire up the grill for these three fresh ways to make your barbecue stand out.

Slow-cooked Pork Broth Bowl

Serves 4

You can do this on the barbecue or pop it in the oven and leave it for a couple of hours. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy asparagus while it’s in season, but feel free to use any greens. Finish the crackling under the grill if need be.

1 x 600g pork belly
1 tsp five spice
2 tsp salt
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tsp sesame oil
1 Tbsp honey or brown sugar
250ml chicken stock
100g noodles
1 bunch of asparagus, cut in half
4 stalks broccolini
1 lime, to squeeze
½ cup coriander

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160C.

2. Rub the pork belly skin with five-spice and sprinkle salt on top. Place it in an oven-proof dish lined with tinfoil and baking paper. Pour in the soy, sesame oil, honey and chicken stock. Fold the tinfoil around the edges to prevent leaks. Cook in the oven for two and a half hours.

3. Drain all the liquid and let it cool in the fridge. Remove any fat. This liquid serves as the base for the broth.

4. Preheat the oven to 200C. Place the pork belly back in the oven on a fresh piece of tinfoil to crisp up the crackling. Remove and slice into strips. Shred or chop the meat.

5. Transfer the cooled liquid into a pot and add extra chicken stock if needed to reach 500ml. Bring it to a gentle simmer. Add the noodles and vegetables, cooking until tender. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Serve in bowls with the pork and crackling on the side.

7. Squeeze a bit of lime over it and sprinkle with coriander.

Sticky BBQ Chicken Bao Buns

Angela Casley's sticky spicy chicken Bao buns. Photo & styling / Babiche Martens

Makes 12

To keep this quick and simple, buy the buns frozen from the supermarket. These are perfect for a quick snack or pre-dinner nibble. Get creative with your fillings by adding coleslaw, shredded lettuce or pickled red onions if you like.

6 x chicken thighs, cut into thirds
2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
2 Tbsp brown sugar
2 Tbsp soy sauce
2 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp salt
½ cup chopped coriander
1 carrot, shredded
¼ cucumber, peeled
12 store-bought bao buns
Hoisin sauce and Jap mayonnaise to drizzle
Garnish: Coriander leaves, chopped peanuts

Method

1. Place the chicken in a bowl. Add the hoisin, sugar, soy, sesame oil and salt, then stir well. Let it marinate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat the barbecue to medium heat. Drain the juice from the chicken. Cook on the grill until golden and thoroughly cooked.

3. Warm the buns according to the packet instructions.

4. Fill with chicken, carrot and cucumber, then drizzle with hoisin sauce and mayo.

5. Garnish with coriander and chopped peanuts.

BBQ Beef Loaded Fries

Angela Casley's BBQ beef loaded fries. Photo & styling / Babiche Martens

Serves 6

6 large Agria potatoes, with skins on
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
400g beef sirloin
½ cup chopped parsley
¼ cup BBQ or spicy tamarind sauce
Cheese sauce
25g butter
25g flour
1 ½ cups milk
1 cup tasty cheese

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200C.

2. Slice the potatoes into chips and lay them out on a large oven tray. Drizzle with oil. Bake for 45 minutes until golden and crispy season with salt.

3. To make the cheese sauce, melt the butter in a pot. Add the flour, stirring for 2 minutes to cook gently. Slowly pour in the milk, stirring until the sauce is smooth. Remove from the heat and stir through the cheese.

4. Preheat a barbecue grill to high heat. Cook the steak for 3 or 4 minutes on each side. Season with salt and pepper. Allow it to rest for a few minutes before slicing.

5. Mix everything together and serve hot. Place the chips in a serving dish. Top with cheese and barbecue sauces, then add the thinly sliced steak. Finish with a sprinkle of parsley.