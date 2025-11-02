Get ready for a summer of entertaining with condiments and compotes to impress your guests.

Mango, Ginger and Lime Jam

Makes 1 ½ cups

If you’re using mango straight from the freezer, give it extra time to heat in the pot. Stirring occasionally is crucial. Like most jams, it’s very versatile and delicious with cheeses, on a sandwich, or a little spooned over a chicken taco.

4 cups frozen mango, thawed 2 cups sugar 2 cups sugar 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp lime zest 1 Tbsp lime zest ¼ cup lime juice ¼ cup lime juice 6 whole cloves 6 whole cloves

Method

1. Place the mango, sugar, ginger, zest, lime juice and cloves into a large pot. Slowly bring it to the heat, stirring occasionally.

2. Bring to a simmer for 40 minutes or until the jam becomes sticky. Test a small amount on a saucer in the fridge to ensure it’s ready. Cool.

3. Place into jars and store in the fridge until needed.

Dried Fig and Berry Compote

Fig and berry compote. Photo & styling / Babiche Martens

Makes 2 cups

Fold this compote through Greek yoghurt for breakfast or dessert. It’s a great way to use dried figs, as the season for fresh ones is so short.

250g dried figs 2 cups frozen berries 2 cups frozen berries ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar Zest of 1 lemon Zest of 1 lemon 1/3 cup lemon juice 1/3 cup lemon juice

Method

1. Chop the figs into small pieces and remove any stalks. Place them in a bowl of boiling water and soak for 1 hour.

2. Place the berries, drained figs, sugar, zest and lemon juice into a saucepan and gently bring to a simmer. Cook for 30 minutes or until most of the liquid has evaporated. Depending on how juicy your berries are, it might take a bit longer.

3. Keep it in a jar in the fridge until you’re ready to enjoy.

Charred Pepper and Tomato Salsa

Charred pepper and tomato salsa with mozzarella on pita. Photo & styling / Babiche Martens

Makes 2 cups

This is a go-to for summer. An abundance of tomatoes and peppers makes this a perfect seasonal salsa to serve anytime. It’s served here with toasted pita, but it also perfectly matches grilled fish or something from the barbecue.

4 large tomatoes 3 red peppers, roasted and peeled 3 red peppers, roasted and peeled 1 Tbsp capers 1 Tbsp capers ½ cup chopped Italian parsley ½ cup chopped Italian parsley ½ cup chopped olives ½ cup chopped olives 1 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Make a small cross at the base of each tomato, then dip into boiling water for 1 minute. The skin will start to peel. Refresh in cold water, peel, cut into quarters and remove the seeds.

2. Dice the tomatoes and place them in a bowl with the diced peppers, capers, parsley, olives, lemon juice and olive oil.

3. Season with salt and pepper. Serve with your preferred toasted bread.