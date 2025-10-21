Flavourful elements combine to complete the classic Mediterranean meal.
I love the simplicity of this salad. It’s all cooked on the barbecue and tossed together, just like that. Fresh basil and ricotta add a creamy contrast to the barbecued vegetables. Add any seasonal vegetable you happen to have an
- Preheat the barbecue to a medium heat.
- Rub the eggplant with oil and cook it on the heat for 4 minutes on each side. Remove and place on a plate.
- Cut the pepper in half and remove the seeds. Char it on the grill until blackened. Remove and cool. Then peel and slice into 1cm pieces, season with salt and pepper.
- Toss the tomatoes onto a hot plate and cook for a few minutes to char and soften — season with salt and pepper.
- Arrange all the vegetables on a platter; you can cut them up if you like. Top with dollops of ricotta, basil leaves, a drizzle of olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Serve with crusty bread.
A leg of lamb or shoulder with some fat adds great flavour to the kebabs compared to a fillet or loin. I use this yeast-free recipe for the pita, which allows them to be made very quickly. They are so delicious, fresh, and warm.
Greek Pita 2 cups flour ½ tsp salt 50g butter ¾ cup milk
To Serve ¾ cup Greek yoghurt 2 Tbsp chopped mint 2 Tbsp lemon juice
Greek Salad 2 tomatoes ½ cucumber, diced Mint and parsley leaves
- Put the lamb, garlic, cumin, zest, oregano, oil, and salt into a large bowl. Marinate for 30 minutes, then thread onto kebab sticks.
- Combine the flour and salt in a large bowl for the pita. Warm the milk with the butter until melted. Pour into the flour and mix thoroughly. Knead for a few minutes. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes. Divide into six balls, rolling each into a 5mm thick circle. Heat a non-stick pan over high heat. Place the pita onto the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side until golden and puffed.
- Combine the yoghurt, mint and lemon juice in a small bowl for serving. Chop your salad ingredients and combine.
- Heat a barbecue grill to hot. Cook the kebabs for 3 or 4 minutes each side.
- Serve the lamb hot on the warm pita with salad and a good dollop of yoghurt.
It’s the colour of the blood oranges that makes them so attractive, along with their sweet flavour. When you see them in store, grab a bag, as they don’t last long. The tart’s blood oranges give a vibrant colour and natural sweetness. Of course, any other oranges will do.
Filling 4 eggs 150g ricotta ¼ cup caster sugar ¼ cup runny honey Zest of 1 blood orange ½ cup juice 100ml cream
To Decorate 8 slices of blood orange 2 tsp sugar 1 Tbsp honey to drizzle 100ml lightly whipped cream
- Place the flour, sugar, and butter in a food processor and blitz until they resemble breadcrumbs. Add the egg and pulse to form the dough. Roll it to fit a 22cm tart tin. Prick the base, cover with baking paper and beans, then refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 180°c. Bake the pastry for 20 minutes. Remove the paper and bake for another five minutes. Turn the oven down to 170°c.
- For the filling, whisk together the eggs, ricotta, sugar and honey in a bowl. Add the zest, juice and cream. Pour the mixture into the tart base and bake for 40 minutes until just set in the centre.
- For the decoration, place the orange slices into a frying pan and cook gently with one tablespoon of water for a few minutes, turning once. Sprinkle with the sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove and cool.
- Top the tart with the orange slices, pipe a little cream around the edge, and sprinkle a few petals if you have them.