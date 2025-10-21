Flavourful elements combine to complete the classic Mediterranean meal.

CHARRED EGGPLANT & TOMATO SALAD Serves 4

I love the simplicity of this salad. It’s all cooked on the barbecue and tossed together, just like that. Fresh basil and ricotta add a creamy contrast to the barbecued vegetables. Add any seasonal vegetable you happen to have an abundance of. Courgettes are always good when char-grilled.

1 eggplant, sliced lengthways
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 red pepper
150g cherry tomatoes
Salt and pepper
150g ricotta
½ cup basil leaves
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
To drizzle: extra olive oil
Crusty bread to serve

Angela Casley's Mediterranean eggplant, tomato and ricotta salad. Photos & Styling / Babiche Martens

Preheat the barbecue to a medium heat. Rub the eggplant with oil and cook it on the heat for 4 minutes on each side. Remove and place on a plate. Cut the pepper in half and remove the seeds. Char it on the grill until blackened. Remove and cool. Then peel and slice into 1cm pieces, season with salt and pepper. Toss the tomatoes onto a hot plate and cook for a few minutes to char and soften — season with salt and pepper. Arrange all the vegetables on a platter; you can cut them up if you like. Top with dollops of ricotta, basil leaves, a drizzle of olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Serve with crusty bread.

Lamb kebabs in homemade pita. Photos & Styling / Babiche Martens

LAMB SOUFLAKI WITH PITA, MINT & LEMON YOGHURT, & GREEK SALAD Serves 4

A leg of lamb or shoulder with some fat adds great flavour to the kebabs compared to a fillet or loin. I use this yeast-free recipe for the pita, which allows them to be made very quickly. They are so delicious, fresh, and warm.

600g boneless lamb leg, cut 3cm pieces
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 Tbsp lemon zest
1 tsp ground cumin
½ cup chopped fresh oregano
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt



Greek Pita
2 cups flour
½ tsp salt
50g butter
¾ cup milk



To Serve
¾ cup Greek yoghurt
2 Tbsp chopped mint
2 Tbsp lemon juice



Greek Salad
2 tomatoes
½ cucumber, diced
Mint and parsley leaves

Put the lamb, garlic, cumin, zest, oregano, oil, and salt into a large bowl. Marinate for 30 minutes, then thread onto kebab sticks. Combine the flour and salt in a large bowl for the pita. Warm the milk with the butter until melted. Pour into the flour and mix thoroughly. Knead for a few minutes. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes. Divide into six balls, rolling each into a 5mm thick circle. Heat a non-stick pan over high heat. Place the pita onto the pan and cook for 2 minutes on each side until golden and puffed. Combine the yoghurt, mint and lemon juice in a small bowl for serving. Chop your salad ingredients and combine. Heat a barbecue grill to hot. Cook the kebabs for 3 or 4 minutes each side. Serve the lamb hot on the warm pita with salad and a good dollop of yoghurt.

Honey and Blood Orange tart. Photo & Styling/ Babiche Martens

BLOOD ORANGE & HONEY TART Serves 6

It’s the colour of the blood oranges that makes them so attractive, along with their sweet flavour. When you see them in store, grab a bag, as they don’t last long. The tart’s blood oranges give a vibrant colour and natural sweetness. Of course, any other oranges will do.

Pastry
1 ½ cups plain flour
1 Tbsp caster sugar
50g butter, cubed
1 egg



Filling
4 eggs
150g ricotta
¼ cup caster sugar
¼ cup runny honey
Zest of 1 blood orange
½ cup juice
100ml cream



To Decorate
8 slices of blood orange
2 tsp sugar
1 Tbsp honey to drizzle
100ml lightly whipped cream