All the best outfits from a big week in Hollywood.

Style is a barometer for the times and a way to read the room – a methodology that applies to civilians and celebrities alike. What do you wear when things are serious? How about when you need some levity? From stoicism to silliness, there was a lot to appreciate this week.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

How should one dress for a historic court date? If you’re Rihanna and ASAP Rocky (who was found not guilty of assault), the answer is an enigmatic iteration of tailored sobriety, with loose proportions and high-quality fabric.

Emilia Wickstead attends the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party in London. Photo / Getty Images

Emilia Wickstead

Fantastically tweedy-and-serious skirt suit on the usually low-key Emilia Wickstead. What could have been staid is given sculptural appeal with the neckline and sleeves.

Tilda Swinton on stage at the opening ceremony of the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Tilda Swinton

Tilda cuts an imposing figure at the best of times, and when she’s clad in a floor-length coat dress like this, even the ruffles on this Chanel number look severe. And so they should, for it was a serious appearance. Accepting the Honorary Golden Bear award at the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival, she took the opportunity to express her “unwavering solidarity to all those who recognise the unacceptable complacency of our greed-addicted governments who make nice with planet-wreckers and war criminals, wherever they come from” in an impassioned speech at the Berlinale Palast that’s since gone viral. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Lolly Adefope and Jack Rooke attend the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party in London. Photo / @lollyadefope

Lolly Adefope and Jack Rooke

Always love a Lolly appearance (and an outrageously pink frock). Great bolo tie on comedian Jack Rooke.

Emma Stone arrives at SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Stone

How do you handle red-carpet dressing with humour? If you’re Emma Stone, it means deploying your Louis Vuitton pockets as popcorn holders. Good thing Nicolas Ghesquiere included them in this custom gown. Its simplicity makes the gimmick land (Katy Perry should be taking notes) and this shade of red – styled by Petra Flannery – looks great on Emma, who wore a similar tone to the Golden Globes.

Chioma Nnadi at the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party in London. Photo / @chiomannadi

Chioma Nnadi

It’s her party, and of course, the British Vogue editor looks sublime. Suitably old-school and opulent, this is Vivienne Westwood, styled by Honey Sweet Elias.

John Malkovich, Ayo Edebiri and Juliette Lewis attend the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's Opus in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

John Malkovich, Ayo Edebiri and Juliette Lewis

Now this is what I call a holy trinity. The Hollywood heavyweights are each flexing their innate understanding of fashion: Ayo is wearing Proenza Schouler, styled by Danielle Goldberg; Juliette is wearing Taller Marmo, styled by Dani Charlton and Emma Rubenstein; and John’s green suit (a not irregular look for him) is just fabulous.

Michelle Randolph attends the Los Angeles premiere of 1923 season two in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Randolph

The fact that someone wore this famous look from Maison Martin Margiela’s spring 2008 collection to the premiere of a Yellowstone spinoff is genius – and that it was such a traditional Hollywood blonde, too. It’s a well-known design and one of Martin’s last (he left his namesake brand in 2009) playing with Americana, pop culture and kitsch – demonstrating how context (and subtext) are everything. As with many designer deep cuts, it’s been circling in the zeitgeist recently; Rosalía donned a dress from the same collection last year, and tastemaking New Zealand expat Ch’lita Collins has one too.

Kristen Wiig before the SNL50: The Anniversary Special. Photo / @karlawelchstylist

Kristen Wiig

A fittingly vaudevillian look on Kristen Wiig for SNL’s big night. This is Simone Rocha, styled by Karla Welch.

Stephen Jones attends the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party in London. Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Jones

The inimitable milliner was also at the British Vogue party. Love the jacket – who says print’s days are numbered when it can look this dashing?

Robyn and David Byrne perform at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Robyn and David Byrne

Dressed in an homage to Stop Making Sense’s famous grey suit, these two legends took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall for a deeply moving rendition of Robyn’s 2016 hit Dancing on My Own – I cried. Do you feel like you’re in a corner, messed up and out of line? If you do one thing this weekend, watch the video.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

